6th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Celebration At Calvary Cemetery

The Catholic Cemeteries & Mortuaries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles invites you and your family to a special Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, November 2 at Calvary Cemetery & Mortuary in East Los Angeles, 4201 Whittier Blvd.

Event Details EVENT DATE : November 2, 2019

: November 2, 2019 LOCATION: Calvary Cemetery & Mortuary, 4201 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles

Calvary Cemetery & Mortuary, 4201 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles TIME : 11 am – 5 pm

: 11 am – 5 pm FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE

Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and festivities will begin at noon with a Mass presided by Archbishop José H. Gomez, featuring the pilgrim image of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a presentation about the meaning and significance of the celebration according to the Catholic faith.

The cultural celebration, for the entire family, will include traditional altars in honor of the departed, folkloric dancers, Mariachi concert, activities for kids, food, and a special performance by Latin Jazz Pop singer Nancy Sanchez.

All are encouraged to contribute to a massive community altar with a picture of a departed loved one. Join the East L.A. community in praying for the faithful departed and honoring their memory at this beautiful, festive and free celebration.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles