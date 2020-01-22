That’s it! Final home released for sale at The Griffith Silver Lake

The Griffith Silver Lake
Each detached, structurally-independent home at The Griffith Silver Lake offers 3 levels, 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bath with huge roof top decks and stunning views of Silver Lake's iconic hillsides.
Honoring Silver Lake’s iconic California Modern design and energy efficiency, the homes has tankless water heaters, rain cisterns and other water-conserving amenities, dual-glazed low-E glass windows, a reflective roof system, abundant drought tolerant landscaping and central air. Plus the two-car garage (side-by-side with direct access) is EV capable.
Easy walk to Trader Joes, Gelsons and dozens of coveted restaurants and bars including Casita del Campo, Hyperion Public, Barbrix, Tomato Pie, The Ceviche Project, Magpie ice-cream and more. Local schools are Franklin Elementary, Thomas Starr King Middle School and John Marshall High School.
Floor Plan A - larger by 75 square-feet, with the living and kitchen areas close to the rooftop deck. Plus all bedrooms are close together below the living areas, ideal for families.
Floor Plan B - a more traditional plan, with the kitchen just one flight from garage and the master bedroom located upstairs, above the living area. The third bedroom has as its own entrance and is separated by a whole floor - ideal for guests or a home office. Rooftop deck is prepped for a full outdoor kitchen.
To view all floor plans and a site map visit TheGriffithSilverLake.com. For detailed information on Floor Plan A click or tap here.
++ EIGHT HOMES ALREADY UNDER CONTRACT ++
To arrange a private tour please contact Alyse Livingston and Jeremy Kaiser at hello@thegriffithsilverlake.com or call 310 601 1515.
