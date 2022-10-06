 Skip to main content
The Draft Environmental Impact Report For The Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project Is Now Available For Review!

Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project Graphic

The City of Los Angeles (City) Department of Public Works, Bureau of Engineering (BOE), is proposing the construction of the Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project (proposed Project). As the California Environmental Quality Act Lead Agency, the City has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR), which evaluates the potential environmental effects of the proposed Project. The City is requesting input on the Draft EIR from public agencies, residents, and other interested project stakeholders.

PROPOSED PROJECT: The proposed Project would redevelop approximately 116 acres of the 127-acre Silver Lake Reservoir Complex with a contemporary design that would create seven park zones blending vegetated areas with public spaces. These park zones would be connected by a 2.5-mile, tree-lined promenade and would include the Meadow, the Knoll, Ivanhoe Overlook, the Eucalyptus Grove, the East and West Narrows, the South Valley, and Habitat Islands. In addition, offsite improvements, including the addition of an improved bicycle and/or parking lane, would be proposed along Silver Lake Boulevard and/or West Silver Lake Drive.

