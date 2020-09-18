The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Fall 2020 Edition

Modern Amenities, Style and Comfort
There's a new generation of housing now sprouting up across the Eastside and the rest of L.A., bringing the latest in contemporary design and modern amenities to established neighborhoods.
The first-ever Eastsider New Home Guide showcases these new communities. This issue includes new homes in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
Read on for details. And happy house hunting!
Atwater Village
Atwater Union
- 3545 Casitas Ave.
- Atwater Union is an architecturally-designed community of 10 live-work, single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village. Inspired by local artists and mid-century modern design, our bespoke contemporary living offers a host of luxury and eco-conscious features from high-quality European kitchen appliances and double-glazed floor-to-ceiling glass walls, white oak and polished concrete floors. Large rooftop decks overlook Atwater Village and the majestic hills of Griffith Park. Book a tour today! Go here to find out more.
- Number of Units: 10
- Bedrooms: 2-3
- Price Range: From $999,000
- Status: Completed
Eagle Rock
- 4515 Eagle Rock Blvd
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 38
- Bedrooms: 1-4
- Price Range: Live/Work Homes Starting at $799,000 / Single Family Homes Starting at $850,000
- Status: 18 completed, 20 more currently under construction. Completion slated for April 2021
Echo Park
- 1516 Echo Park Ave
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 5
- Bedrooms: 2-3
- Price Range: $1M - $1.2M
- Status: Under Construction
30onTop
- 1020 White Knoll Drive
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 30
- Bedrooms: 2-3
- Price Range: $1.2M - $1.9M
- Status: Completed
HiFi6
- HiFi 6 - New Construction in Echo Park. A collection of 6 contemporary, single family homes. 3 floor plans ranging from 1960 – 2077 square feet. 3-bedrooms with flex/office or 4-bedroom plans. Each unit features a gorgeous rooftop deck with views. Schedule your showing today! Go here to find out more.
- Number of Units: 6
- Bedrooms: 3-4
- $1,125,000 - $1,195,000
- Status: Completed
Elysian Valley
- 3032 N. Coolidge Ave.
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 30
- Bedrooms: 2
- Price Range: From $799,900
- Status: Completed
Glassell Park
- 2702 Avenue 33
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 6 (5 available)
- Bedrooms: 2
- Price Range: $775,000 - $839,000
- Status: Completed
Highland Park
- 1118 N Avenue 56
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 20 (9 available)
- Bedrooms: 3-4
- Price Range: $930,000 - $1.1M
- Status: Completed
Hollywood
- 1338 N Sycamore Ave
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 10 (5 available)
- Bedrooms: 3
- Price Range: $1.3M - $1.4M
- Status: Completed
Los Feliz
- 3256 Colony Circle
- Single-Family Home (Small Lot Subdivision)
- Number of Units: 3
- Bedrooms: 3 - 4 Bedrooms
- Price Range: $1.3M - $1.9M
- Status: Pre-Sales now by appointment
Silver Lake
- 1300-1314 Tularosa Drive
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 3
- Bedrooms: 3-4
- Price Range: $1,569,000 - $1,795,000
- Status: Completed