The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Fall 2020 Edition

  • Updated
New Homes New Styles

Modern Amenities, Style and Comfort 

There's a new generation of housing now sprouting up across the Eastside and the rest of L.A., bringing the latest in contemporary design and modern amenities to established neighborhoods. 

The first-ever Eastsider New Home Guide showcases these new communities. This issue includes new homes in Atwater Village, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Read on for details. And happy house hunting! 

Atwater Village

 Atwater Union

Atwater Union banner for new home guide

Go here to find out more about Atwater Union.
  • 3545 Casitas Ave.
  • Atwater Union is an architecturally-designed community of 10 live-work, single-family homes in the heart of Atwater Village. Inspired by local artists and mid-century modern design, our bespoke contemporary living offers a host of luxury and eco-conscious features from high-quality European kitchen appliances and double-glazed floor-to-ceiling glass walls, white oak and polished concrete floors. Large rooftop decks overlook Atwater Village and the majestic hills of Griffith Park. Book a tour today! Go here to find out more.
  • Number of Units: 10
  • Bedrooms: 2-3
  • Price Range: From $999,000
  • Status: Completed

Eagle Rock

Arla

  • 4515 Eagle Rock Blvd
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 38
  • Bedrooms: 1-4
  • Price Range: Live/Work Homes Starting at $799,000 / Single Family Homes Starting at $850,000
  • Status:  18 completed, 20 more currently under construction. Completion slated for April 2021

Echo Park

Morra Echo Park

  • 1516 Echo Park Ave
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 5
  • Bedrooms: 2-3
  • Price Range: $1M - $1.2M
  • Status: Under Construction
30onTop
  • 1020 White Knoll Drive
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 30
  • Bedrooms: 2-3
  • Price Range: $1.2M - $1.9M
  • Status: Completed

HiFi6

HiFi6 Banner ad for Eastside New Home Guide Fall 2020

Go here for to find out more about HiFi6
  • HiFi 6 - New Construction in Echo Park. A collection of 6 contemporary, single family homes. 3 floor plans ranging from 1960 – 2077 square feet. 3-bedrooms with flex/office or 4-bedroom plans. Each unit features a gorgeous rooftop deck with views. Schedule your showing today! Go here to find out more.
  • Number of Units: 6
  • Bedrooms: 3-4
  • $1,125,000 - $1,195,000
  • Status: Completed

Elysian Valley

Coolidge Place

  • 3032 N. Coolidge Ave.
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 30
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Price Range: From $799,900
  • Status: Completed

Glassell Park

Elio Homes

  • 2702 Avenue 33
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 6 (5 available)
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Price Range: $775,000 - $839,000
  • Status: Completed

Highland Park

Arroyo HP

  • 1118 N Avenue 56
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 20 (9 available)
  • Bedrooms: 3-4
  • Price Range: $930,000 - $1.1M
  • Status: Completed

Hollywood

Folio

  • 1338 N Sycamore Ave
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 10 (5 available)
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Price Range: $1.3M - $1.4M
  • Status: Completed

Los Feliz

Colony Circle

  • 3256 Colony Circle
  • Single-Family Home (Small Lot Subdivision)
  • Number of Units: 3
  • Bedrooms: 3 - 4 Bedrooms
  • Price Range: $1.3M - $1.9M
  • Status: Pre-Sales now by appointment

Silver Lake

SJEaight

  • 1300-1314 Tularosa Drive
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 3
  • Bedrooms: 3-4
  • Price Range: $1,569,000 - $1,795,000
  • Status: Completed

Contact us to include your project in The New Home Guide

