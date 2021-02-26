You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Spring 2021 Edition

The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Spring 2021 Edition

Modern Amenities, Style and Comfort 

Looking for a new place to call home? Or perhaps just interested in seeing what new housing has been developed on the Eastside and the rest of L.A.

This year's Eastsider New Home Guide - Spring Edition showcases  new developments in Downtown LA, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Hollywood, Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Valley Village.

Read on for details. And happy house hunting! 

DTLA

957 Fig

  • 957 Figueroa Terrace
  • Luxury Condominiums
  • Number of Units: 29
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Price Range: TBD, estimated $750K - $950K
  • Status: Coming Soon

Echo Park

Elysian Peak             

  • 1020 White Knoll Ave
  • Small Lot Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 30
  • Bedrooms: 3 - 4
  • Price Range: $1.35M - $1.8M
  • Status: Active, 24 homes available

HiFi 6

  • 229-233 N Burlington Ave
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 6
  • Bedrooms: 3-4
  • Price Range: $1,125,000 - $1,195,000
  • Status: Completed

Morra Echo Park

  • 1516 Echo Park Ave
  • Small Lot Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 5
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Price Range: $1.1M - $1.25M
  • Status: Active, 5 homes available

The Everett 7

  • 985 Everett St
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 7
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Price Range: $1,079,000
  • Status: Active/Available (1 in escrow)

Elysian Valley

Coolidge Place

  • 3032 N. Coolidge Ave
  • Move-In Ready Homes
  • Number of Units: 30
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3-4
  • Price Range: From $789,900
  • Status: Now Open/Completed

Hollywood

Folio

  • 1338 N Sycamore Ave
  • Small Lot Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 10
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Price Range: $1.39M
  • Status: Active, 2 homes available

Genre

  • 5621 Strohm Ave
  • Small Lot Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 18
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Price Range: $850k - $900k
  • Status: Active, 4 Homes Available

Los Feliz

Colony Circle

  • 3256 Colony Circle
  • Single-Family Homes (Small Lot Subdivision)
  • Number of Units: 3 total
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Price Range: Listed at $1,849,000
  • Status: Active/Available (2 in escrow)

Silver Lake

The 9's at La Fayette

  • 347 N La Fayette Park Pl
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 9
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Price Range: $1,099,000
  • Status: Active/Available (3 in escrow)

Valley Village

Gate 26

  • 5261 Hermitage Ave
  • Single-Family Homes
  • Number of Units: 8 available
  • Bedrooms: 2-3
  • Price Range: starting $770,340
  • Status: Active

Contact us to include your project in The New Home Guide

Recommended for you