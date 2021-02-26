The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Spring 2021 Edition

Modern Amenities, Style and Comfort
Looking for a new place to call home? Or perhaps just interested in seeing what new housing has been developed on the Eastside and the rest of L.A.
This year's Eastsider New Home Guide - Spring Edition showcases new developments in Downtown LA, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Hollywood, Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Valley Village.
Read on for details. And happy house hunting!
DTLA
- 957 Figueroa Terrace
- Luxury Condominiums
- Number of Units: 29
- Bedrooms: 2
- Price Range: TBD, estimated $750K - $950K
- Status: Coming Soon
Echo Park
- 1020 White Knoll Ave
- Small Lot Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 30
- Bedrooms: 3 - 4
- Price Range: $1.35M - $1.8M
- Status: Active, 24 homes available
- 229-233 N Burlington Ave
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 6
- Bedrooms: 3-4
- Price Range: $1,125,000 - $1,195,000
- Status: Completed
- 1516 Echo Park Ave
- Small Lot Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 5
- Bedrooms: 2
- Price Range: $1.1M - $1.25M
- Status: Active, 5 homes available
- 985 Everett St
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 7
- Bedrooms: 2
- Price Range: $1,079,000
- Status: Active/Available (1 in escrow)
Elysian Valley
- 3032 N. Coolidge Ave
- Move-In Ready Homes
- Number of Units: 30
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 3-4
- Price Range: From $789,900
- Status: Now Open/Completed
Hollywood
- 1338 N Sycamore Ave
- Small Lot Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 10
- Bedrooms: 3
- Price Range: $1.39M
- Status: Active, 2 homes available
- 5621 Strohm Ave
- Small Lot Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 18
- Bedrooms: 3
- Price Range: $850k - $900k
- Status: Active, 4 Homes Available
Los Feliz
- 3256 Colony Circle
- Single-Family Homes (Small Lot Subdivision)
- Number of Units: 3 total
- Bedrooms: 4
- Price Range: Listed at $1,849,000
- Status: Active/Available (2 in escrow)
Silver Lake
- 347 N La Fayette Park Pl
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 9
- Bedrooms: 3
- Price Range: $1,099,000
- Status: Active/Available (3 in escrow)
Valley Village
- 5261 Hermitage Ave
- Single-Family Homes
- Number of Units: 8 available
- Bedrooms: 2-3
- Price Range: starting $770,340
- Status: Active