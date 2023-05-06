The Jack Lee Residence, Silver Lake, 1969 - Hai C. Tan, AIA

In Silver Lake, a rare offering provides a glimpse into LA’s rich architectural history. The Jack Lee Residence, masterful midcentury design circa 1969, was designed by a pioneering Southern California based architect named Hai C. Tan.
Blazing trails among a handful of Asian architects who worked in California in that era, Tan established his self-named firm in Fullerton in 1963, and became a member of the esteemed American Institute of Architects. He is perhaps best-known for his design of Mandarin Plaza, a popular commercial hub in LA’s Chinatown district that opened in 1972, and thrives today.
It was the developer of Mandarin Plaza, local businessman Jack Lee, who hired Tan to design the Redcliff property for his personal residence. Working with a generous and well-sited corner lot, Tan envisioned an expansive volume paneled with glass, and a serene swimming pool set amid lush landscaping.
Over fifty years have passed and the current Redcliff owner, architect Anthony Anderson, has completed a thoughtful renovation of the Lee Residence. Guided by his desire to create a modern and effortlessly functional home for his own family, Anderson was also focused on preserving and honoring Tan’s wonderful original design.
Among his many meticulous improvements, the SCI-Arc educated Anderson designed a spectacular two-level guest house addition creating a cloistered retreat for visitors, workspace and limitless other uses.
Throughout the property, detailed attention and the finest materials have been rendered in custom millwork, exquisite tile, integrated cabinetry, concealed media projection, Miele appliances with built-in espresso, EV charging and more.
A gated compound amid gardens, olive trees and graceful views, 1933 Redcliff Street is a testament to the work of two talented architects in collaboration, even though they were decades removed from each other, and never met face-to-face.