The Jack Lee Residence, Silver Lake, 1969 - Hai C. Tan, AIA

A gated mid-century compound set amid gardens, olive trees and graceful views

  • Updated
Front steps between hedges lead to entrance of 1933 Redcliff

1933 Redcliff St | Silver Lake

5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | $5,450,000

Dining table, cabinet and fireplace in living area of 1933 Redcliff
Lounge chair, fireplace, sofa and window in living room of 1933 Redcliff
Dining table with chairs flanked by cabinets and windows in 1933 Redcliff
Swimming pool flanked by umbrella, chairs and home at 1933 Redcliff
Exterior of two-story guest home surrounded by trees 1933 Redcliff
Rug, sofa, wood ceiling and windows in living area of 1933 Redcliff
Stools in front of county in kitchen in 1933 Redcliff
Front of home at 1933 Redcliff surrounded by hedges and trees

