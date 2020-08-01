The Kawaguchi House: 1956 by Eugene K. Choi

3022 Windsor Ave | Silver Lake
$1,995,000 | 3 Beds 2 Baths | More
Your opportunity to own a stunning Mid-Century Modern in prime Silver Lake is presented in The Kawaguchi House, a 1956 masterwork by noted architect Eugene Kinn Choy.
Post-and-beam design and walls of glass articulate the thoughtful layout that features stylish finishes rendered in wood, stone and Heath tile.
Living and dining rooms connect seamlessly to the rear deck offering breathtaking views, also enjoyed from the open kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances.
The luxurious Master Suite features an entire wall of closet space; two additional bedrooms make it easy to work from home.
This meticulously maintained residence has a garage, laundry room, bonus storage and discreet solar panels providing significant energy savings.
With a serene hillside location on Primrose Hill you’re in one of Silver Lake’s best pockets with quick Reservoir access and nearby shopping and foraging at Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, Whole Foods 365, LA Mill, the twice-weekly farmer’s market and so much more.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do