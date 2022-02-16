 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Kinga Dorosz | Keller Williams Pasadena

The Keys to Your Heart in Altadena!

A bungalow with native landscaping and a detached guest unit awaits

2030_lovila_ln__pierre_galant22_lr.jpg

2030 Lovila Lane | Altadena

2 Beds | 1 Bath | Offered at $849,000 | More

A sweet bungalow on a quiet cul-de-sac just east of Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena!

Native landscaping and a private front porch invite you into this gorgeous home. Throw open the French windows to let spring in with the lovely breeze and birds chirping. The classic finishes include Brazilian Cherry floors, handcrafted cabinetry, emerald soapstone counters and windows that bathe the property in natural light.

A detached guest unit can be used as a place for family and friends to stay or as a home office! Enjoy long summer evenings entertaining in the back yard or hop over to Home State or Cafe de Leche, practically walking distance. Close to breathtaking hiking trails and everything else Altadena has to offer!

Open House

  • February 17; 10-2PM
  • February 19 and 20; 1-4 PM

Kinga Dorosz | Associate Broker, Architect | DRE 01958734

2030_lovila_ln__pierre_galant23_lr.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Kinga Dorosz, Keller Williams Pasadena

Tags

Recommended for you