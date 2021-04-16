You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

The LB House by Architect Stan Allen

Sure to inspire creativity and convivial gatherings, the LB House has been celebrated in numerous publications

Topock_01 (1).jpg

1855 Topock St | Glendale

2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,695,000

The LB House, innovative work by renowned architect Stan Allen, is offered for sale for the very first time.

Commissioned by artist Linda Burnham as her private residence, the home is tucked into a residential/commercial district at the border of Atwater and Glendale, a distinctive setting where NY-based Allen explored his vision of the SoCal dream.

 Find out more about this home

Interconnected interior volumes present double-height spaces for living, dining and the well-equipped kitchen, showered in a palette of natural light that shifts throughout the day. Massive Fleetwood sliders open to lush gardens and a pool; bedrooms feel tucked away, private, but never far from reach.

Sure to inspire creativity and convivial gatherings, the LB House has been celebrated in numerous publications including the LA Times and Barbara Bestor’s “Bohemian Modern.” Reside within art that is practical for everyday living, mere blocks from coffee and provisions at Proof Bakery, Wine & Eggs, the Atwater Village Farmer’s Market and more.

Tracy Do

Topock_02 (1).jpg
Topock_03 (1).jpg
Topock_04 (1).jpg
Topock_05 (1).jpg
Topock_06 (1).jpg
Topock_07 (1).jpg
Topock_08 (1).jpg
Topock_09 (1).jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.