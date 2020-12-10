The Lilac Terraces TIC Community

1327 - 1341 1/2 Lilac Terrace | Echo Park
Welcome to The Lilac Terraces, an original 1920’s Spanish 9-unit community tucked into the hillside above Sunset in the heart of Echo Park, close to it all.
Gorgeously re-envisioned – a pairing of Spanish influences with timeless beauty, another project presented by Reservoir Partners. The design highlights a simple richness in the original vintage details, including original faux fireplaces and fixtures, French windows and doors, and modern upgrades including new white oak flooring throughout, new kitchens and updated bathrooms.
Additionally, the units feature an office nook, in-unit laundry, AC and heat, private front and back patios. This 9-unit community compound sprawls up Lilac Terrace, with private entrances for each unit. Shops and restaurants on Sunset Blvd. a few feet away, hikes and trails in Elysian Park a block away, and Dodger Stadium a stones throw away.
DETAILS:
- 8 units available now, offered at $199,000-$499,000
- Studio & 1 bed / 1 bath units
- 277-656 square feet
- HOA Dues: $180-$251/month
- AC and heat
- In-unit laundry
- Private patios & balcony
1327 Lilac Terrace HOA, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- Intimate 9-Unit HOA
- Minimum 10% down
- HOA covers insurance, water, finance management and reserves
- Each owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- The insurance covers the entire property and satisfies lender requirements
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- This is a new TIC community
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 9-unit HOA. Curious about TIC? We have sold over 100 TIC units in LA over the past three years. Feel free to contact us for more information on what TIC is. Go to TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact us directly, below.
