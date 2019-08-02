You are the owner of this article.
The Sweetest Bungalow in Eagle Rock

Vaulted ceilings create a feeling of space while double French doors leading to a covered deck and yard expand the living area to the outdoors

4423 Mont Eagle Rock exterior

4423 1/2 Mont Eagle Place | Eagle Rock

Tiny House Lovers, this one's for you!

Although this petite bungalow has a small footprint, it feels much bigger than the stated square footage. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and kitchen create a feeling of space, while double French doors leading to a wonderful covered deck and landscaped yard expand the living area to the outdoors.

The kitchen, remodeled in 2015, is modern, functional, and a key ingredient in entertaining on that private deck with sunset and mountain views.

The bonus den is perfect for a home office, while a separate basement area has the laundry and a large area for storage. Plus, there's a single-car garage that has been converted to a killer vinyl record listening room.

Owned by a landscape designer and a record buff, this property reflects the talents of both, the natural beauty of the scenery, and the privacy afforded by being on a quiet cul de sac off Mont Eagle Place, tucked behind another house.

