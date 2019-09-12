The ultimate opportunity for a first time investor or home buyer for 699K in Hollywood!

Rare opportunity to own a home with renovated garage in Hollywood for under 700K!

Located at the end of a cul de sac on a residential street in the heart of Hollywood, this surprisingly spacious and sunny charmer offers wide open living, renovated kitchen with stone counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances, formal dining area, fresh bright white bath with subway tile detail, character living room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace--a wonderful layout!

Property Highlights 1 bed/1.5 baths

$699,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 9/15: 2-5pm

Bohemian outdoor entertaining space offers the perfect bbq opportunity!

Bonus finished garage w/renovated ½ bath boasts tons of creative possibilities--office? Yoga studio? This charming little number is just waiting for its new suitor!

Parking for 2 vehicles in gated driveway.

So close to Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood/Vine and best dining/nightlife and entertainment that Hollywood has to offer! Welcome home!