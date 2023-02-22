This Black History Month, California Can Invest in Black School Leaders

By Dr. Laura J. McGowan-Robinson, Founder & CEO, Diversity in Leadership Institute
As a Black public school graduate, former high school teacher and principal, I benefited greatly from having consistent examples of teachers and leaders who looked like me. As our public schools across the country face a teacher shortage crisis, California has an opportunity to do something about it now and in a way that allows Black students to have the opportunity to succeed like me.
Studies have also shown the positive impact that Black school leaders have on creating culturally affirming environments not only for students, but teachers as well, leading to higher retention rates and tending to attract other educators of color at higher rates than their white counterparts.
Despite the known advantages of racially diverse school leadership, less than one third of administrators are Black or Latinx, while 60% of students share these same ethnoracial identities in California. To increase and retain a pipeline of Black educators, we need to ensure that our schools have strong leaders who are culturally responsive and reflect the communities they serve.
California must take action to ensure our public schools have school leaders that reflect their student population. Today, there is an $18 million legislative budget proposal on the table that would provide a 3-year grant to support the credentialing, placement and retention of 300 new administrators in California. Our legislature and Governor must pass this critical investment. It’s an opportunity for our state to go beyond just celebrating Black History Month, and invest in Black student excellence.
This article is sponsored by GPSN, which provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage.