Presented by 1st District Councilmember Gil Cedillo This Saturday: MacArthur Park hosts the 9th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival Oct 6, 2022 Councilmember Gil Cedillo's9th AnnualLatin Jazz & Music FestivalFREE EVENTSaturday, October 82:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Support for this program was provided through the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.• 2:00 p.m. El Niño Son Mayor Ft. Jesus Chuy Pérez• 3:25 p.m. Cold Duck• 4:50 p.m. Susie Hansen Latin Band• 6:15 p.m. Joe Bataan• 7:45 p.m. La Sonora Dinamita w/ Vilma DiazLevitt Pavilion Band ShellMacArthur Park, 2230 W. 6th St.Free parking on Wilshire Blvd. between Alvarado Street and S. Park View Ave. El Concejal Gil Cedillo Presenta9o AnnualFestival de Musica y Jazz LatinoGRATISSábado Octubre 82:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m.• 2:00 p.m. El Niño Son Mayor con Jesus Chuy Pérez• 3:25 p.m. Cold Duck• 4:50 p.m. Susie Hansen Latin Band• 6:15 p.m. Joe Bataan• 7:45 p.m. La Sonora Dinamita con Vilma DiazEl apoyo para este programa se brindó a través del Departamento de Asuntos Culturales de la Cuidad de Los ÁngelesLevitt Pavilion Escenario MusicalMacArthur Park, 2230 W. 6th St.Estacionamiento Gratis en Wilshire Blvd. entre Alvarado Street and S. Park View Ave.