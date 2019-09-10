This two-story modern home in the heart of Echo Park has been fully rehabbed with designer finishes

The first floor features a great layout with a spacious eat-in kitchen that connects to the light-filled living room which can convert into a third bedroom.

A deck off the living room and a patio off the kitchen offers great outdoor entertaining spaces which are both fully fenced-in for privacy.

Highlights 2 bed / 2 bath

1,160 Sq Ft / 1,750 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $899,000

Open House Tuesday, Sept. 10: 11 am - 2 pm

Sunday, Sept. 15: from 2-5pm

Upstairs is a second bedroom as well as a master with en suite bathroom. Additional features include upstairs laundry, gated off-street parking and central HVAC.

Amazing Echo Park location in walking distance to Echo Park Lake and Sunset Boulevard with its many shops, restaurants, nightlife and weekly farmer's market. Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Downtown are close by as well.

A great price to get into one of LA's most popular neighborhoods.

