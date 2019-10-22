Three New Listings in Atwater Village and Silver Lake

2265 Cove Avenue | Silver Lake
Bohemian Silver Lake compound with magical outdoor spaces.
Perched on Cove Avenue, the main home features an open concept entertainment space perfect for gathering friends, with original hardwood floors & walls of windows with expansive views.
The eclectic kitchen is cast in a blue & white motif with breakfast bar & stainless appliances.
Down the center hall you’ll find two well sized bedrooms & an updated bath with deep-blue shiplap walls & marble vanity.
The master bedroom sits at the back of the home with a neighboring walk-in closet & soaking tub.
A spacious deck makes for the ideal outdoor living space and the start of a meandering garden, which culminates in a evergreen yard sited under a king palm. Below the main home is an in-law unit with living room, kitchen, bed & bath.
Uphill from the main home is a guest cabin with bath and solid Airbnb rental history. A long driveway offers loads of off-street parking.
Just around the corner from the best Silver Lake has to offer!
3902-3904 Legion Lane | Atwater Village
Possibilities abound with this classic Atwater Village duplex located adjacent to the L.A. River and featuring a deep side yard and garage. Situated on a corner lot, both units are thoughtfully laid out with original hardwood floors and enjoy dappled light from numerous casement windows. The kitchens feature original detailing and a breakfast nook.
Both 2-bedroom units will be delivered vacant, an excellent opportunity to set your own rents in a high-demand neighborhood. Or perhaps you live in one and help offset your mortgage by renting the other. Or grab a friend and occupy them both! Situated next to a pedestrian path along with L.A. River, there is much to explore right outside your door. Ideal central Atwater Village location means you are never far from your favorite restaurant, boutique, or Farmer’s Market.
Not one to be missed!
3929 Seneca Avenue | Atwater Village
Recently updated Atwater abode that checks all the boxes …
On entry you will find a spacious living room and dining area that flows nicely into a redesigned kitchen with quartz counters, newer appliances and plenty of storage.
Down the hall is a bedroom and adjacent bathroom, continue on and you’ll arrive at nothing less than two master bedrooms with en-suites and a laundry room.
A finished 2 car garage awaits as an office, studio or workshop – possibly an ADU?
The rear yard has a raised veggie planter as well as fruit trees ready for your green thumb.
Fenced front yard is the perfect place to interact with neighbors and enjoy the views of Griffith Park.
Close to the L.A. River, Griffith Park all the wonderful things Atwater has to offer!
