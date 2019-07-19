Three New Listings in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

Silver Lake stylish modern single family home. 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths on 3 levels of living space with private two car garage.

The bright and airy living area features an open floor plan with a sleek gourmet kitchen including wall-to-wall cabinets and designer appliances – fit for any chef.

Open House Sunday 7/21 from 2-5p

Tuesday 7/23 from 11a-2p

Sunday 7/28 from 2-5p

Property Highlights 2 beds | 2.5 baths

Rooftop deck | 1,219 sf

Offered at $849,000

Property Website

This main area of living space has huge windows and sliding glass doors that open out to the spacious balcony. The two bedrooms upstairs each have an en-suite bath. The master bedroom has a dual vanity and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a full bath with tub.

The amazing rooftop terrace has wooden deck flooring, gas hookups for fire pit and BBQ; perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the DTLA city views and the surrounding mountains.

Located close to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Whole Foods 365, boutique shops, restaurants, Modo yoga and more! No HOA dues.

Calling all investors looking for income potential and eager owner-users ready to make claim to your own compound.

Here’s your opportunity to own 2 homes on a lot located in much-desired Atwater Village.

Open House Sunday 7/21 from 2-5p

Tuesday 7/23 from 11a-2p

Sunday 7/28 from 2-5p

Property Highlights Front house: 3 beds + 1 bath

Rear house: 2 beds + 1 bath

2,050 sf, | 7,002 sf lot size

Offered at $799,000

Property Website

Welcomed by a prolific Meyer lemon tree, this property is comprised of a 3 bed/1 bath plus finished attic home in the front and a charming 2 bed/1 bath plus den in the rear. Private patios provide both units with their own sense of seclusion. Mature landscaping surrounds the property and the long, wide driveway provides more than ample parking.

Between the two structures is a large garage with plenty of storage space or use your imagination and make it into a separate home office, gym or hobby lobby.

One block from the new footbridge w/ access to Griffith Park as well as close proximity to all things Atwater.

Enjoy the finest shopping and food along Los Feliz and Glendale Boulevards. When life gives you lemons…

Charming 1920’s home on one of the best streets in prime Atwater Village.

Amazing opportunity to own this light and bright 2bed/1bath home.

Open House Sunday 7/21 from 2-5p

Tuesday 7/23 from 11a-2p

Sunday 7/28 from 2-5p

Property Highlights 2 beds | 1 bath

756 sf | 2,431 sf lot size

Offered at $679,000

Property Highlights

Enter through the sun drenched spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. The quaint separate dining room is off to the left which could also be used as on office/den space. The bedrooms are on the right side of the home sharing a full bathroom.

With lots of original charm and character, this home offers you a blank slate to make it your own.Also includes central HVAC to stay cool this summer. Front and rear patio spaces, and an attached one car garage round out the home.

Located within a stone’s throw from Glendale Boulevard and all the wonderful hot spots Atwater Village has to offer!

C+K Current Open Houses

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,249,000

Open House: Sat 7/20 from 2-4p, Sun 7/21 from 2-4p

1823 Silent Era Dr – $895,000

Open House: Sun 7/21 from 2-5p

726 Sunnyhill Dr – $849,000

Open House: Sun 7/21 from 2-5p

Presented By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700 COMPASS | DRE 01991628 Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings. Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com