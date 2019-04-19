Three New Listings in Silver Lake, Montecito Heights and Joshua Tree

1317 N Benton Way | Silver Lake
Set along a charming palm-lined street you’ll discover this Silver Lake Spanish beauty. Soak it in!
Recent renovations have created modern conveniences while maintaining most of all the original charm. Walk through the front porch into a light drenched living room and find 3 bedrooms, a beautiful full bath, and a large deck overlooking the expansive grassy yard.
Head downstairs and enter into a chef’s dream kitchen with newer appliances and ample storage, which opens out to a covered patio and custom built-in BBQ. A true entertainer’s delight! You’ll also find a sparkling guest bath and entrance to the large basement..
Privacy, tremendous storage and amazing indoor/outdoor flow are just a few of this home’s highlights. This convenient location is just mere minutes to the reservoir and some of Silver Lake + Echo Park‘s best eateries and shopping. The perfect summer home awaits!
4417 – 4417 ½ Berenice Street | Montecito Heights
Restored Craftsman duplex with original details + thoughtful updates! This beautiful property sits comfortably at the end of a peaceful street in Montecito Heights, where you’ll be welcomed by a charming front yard and ample sitting porch.
You’ll love the upper home’s refinished hardwood floors, custom built-ins, + new wood windows in a generous 2+2 floor plan. You’ll love the rear master suite with lush views of the backyard bottle brush, lemon trees + mature bougainvillea set against the hills of Mt. Washington. You’ll love the delightful 3+1 lower unit, it’s fabulous floor plan, hardwood flooring, new kitchen + bath. And you’ll really love the peace of mind that comes along with new plumbing, electrical, & HVAC in both units!
Relax under the sun and dine al fresco in the substantial back yard. What an opportunity!
8909 Sunny Road |Joshua Tree
When you exit scenic Hwy 62, you’ll notice everyday stresses start fall away and clear your mind and body. Pull through this magical property’s gateway to discover an MCM-inspired compound comprised of a main living structure, a 2-car garage, and plenty of room to park an Airstream.
The home offers concrete flooring, beamed ceilings, expansive windows, and free-standing wood stove for cozy nights. A majestic bathroom invites you to relax in a galvanized tub with rain shower, surrounded by Heath tile and pine walls. Meticulously manicured outdoor spaces bring nature front and center, with mourning doves and cactus wren provide the soundtrack for the frolicking dusky Chipmunks and desert cottontail.
Located in the coveted Highlands enclave of Joshua Tree and just over a mile to the park entrance. Provisions are close at hand courtesy of the #RockWineShop and #JoshuaTreeRoasters.
You’re almost there and might never want to leave Sunny Road.
C+K Current Listings/Open Houses
3847 Franklin Ave. - $3,850,000
Open House: Sat 4/20 from 2-4p
3854-3856 Boyce Ave - $1,475,000
Open House: Sun 4/21 from 2-5p
Open House: Sun 4/20 from 3-5p
2275 Lake Shore Ave - $1,149,000
Open House: Sat 4/20 from 2-4p
Open House: Sun 4/21 from 2-5p
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com