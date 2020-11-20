Three Spacious Units in Highland Park - Live in one and Rent out Two

521 N Avenue 50 | Highland Park
$1,339,000 | 3 Units | More
Check out this amazing three unit income property, for sale in one of the best neighborhoods on the East-side, Highland Park, less than a mile from the Highland Park Gold Line.
This completely vacant, remodeled TRIPLEX boasts 3 LARGE units with a combined square footage of 2,724: including a large 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the front, an upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath with tree-top views, and a fully detached 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in the rear.
Live in one and rent out 2 of the units, or rent out all three and rake in that passive income!! All units to be delivered vacant. Development opportunity of 2 additional ADU’s, with a total of 5 units is possible - check City of LA for details. Plenty of parking on newly stamped concrete with a 6,839 sq ft lot, easily park a trailer or multiple cars.
Main house has a brand new roof, new insulation and new stucco. Washer and Dryer hook-ups for each unit, and electricity and gas separately metered. Each unit boasts beautiful stone countertops and appliances. A must see.
Check out my website, or the link above, for a virtual tour, or call me for a private showing today.
Additional Info: 3 Units - 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2724 sq ft living space, lot 6839
Presented by
- Melanie Guillen
- Angel City Real Estate powered by KW SELA
- Direct: 323-702-3850
- www.melanieguillen.com
- melanieguillen.af@gmail.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Melanie Guillen