Top Eastside Real Estate Team Rebrands As The Local Real Estate Group

Meet "The Local"
Leading Northeast L.A. firm C & K Wisner Real Estate Team (part of the Compass Group) has announced it has rebranded as The Local Real Estate Group, “The Local,” for short. The new name reflects the firm’s deep community roots and unmatched local knowledge.
“Our company isn’t about me or my name,” said firm founder Kurt Wisner. “It’s about the clients and communities we serve. It’s about making our neighborhoods better than ever. We’re not just agents who work here. We’re neighbors and unabashed supporters. We’re Locals.”
Wisner, a 30-year industry veteran, founded Courtney and Kurt Real Estate a decade ago. Thanks to a seasoned team of agents and professionals, a client-first approach, and a hyper-local focus, The Local is now the go-to real estate firm for Northeast L.A. serving Atwater Village, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Echo Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Glassell Park, as well as parts of Glendale and Pasadena.
Optimal Support and Locals-Only Treatment
“Our hands-on leadership and flexible structure allows us to create a specialized team of agents and professionals for every seller or buyer who walks through our doors,” said Wisner. “Buying or selling a home in L.A. is a significant and complex financial transaction, especially in today’s market. We want to make sure you get optimal support and locals-only treatment to make that process as easy and successful as possible.”
Wisner and his team of 10 agents and support personnel last year recorded just under $200M in sales, from entry-level condos to multimillion-dollar mansions.
“It’s impossible not to be optimistic about the future of Northeast L.A.,” he said. “Just look at all the renovations and new construction, all the new restaurants and businesses and investment moving in, and the improvements to the L.A. River and our open spaces. I think the future decade is going to be even more exciting and dynamic than the last one!”
Supporting the Community
Wisner said The Local will continue to be enthusiastic community supporters, playing an active role in initiatives like LA River cleanup, annual block party, food bank pickups and other community based projects.
For additional information, please visit localregroup.com or swing by our office in Atwater Village.
About The Local Real Estate Group
The Local Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate firm specializing in Northeast L.A. neighborhoods. The name reflects the firm’s deep and historic community ties as well as its team of 10 agents who live and work in the neighborhoods it serves. “We’re more than just experts, we’re locals,” said founder Kurt Wisner. “And whether you’re buying or selling a house, or just gathering information, you deserve The Local treatment.”
The Local Real Estate Group at Compass
- 3169 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
- Kurt Wisner - DRE 01431217
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Local Real Estate Group