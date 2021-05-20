Training Day Compound in Echo Park

1031 Everett Street | Echo Park
3 Beds | 1.25 Baths + Studio Guest House with Full Kitchen and Bath
1466 Sqft. + Guest House | 5730 Lot | More
Welcome to this timeless Craftsman, a private compound with a breathtaking, almost touchable view of Downtown Los Angeles, our City of Angels.
Steps from Everett Park, where sounds of laughter fill the air of hopeful lovers meeting for a memorable first date, picnics with friends celebrating friendship, and contemplative moments for those seeking a quiet break from it all under the gaze of the city lights. The enduring grace of craftsmanship from a bygone era, those beamed ceilings, oak floors, casement windows.
Stepping inside, a grand live space with fireplace, front, and center flanked by the entries to a formal dining area, ample eat-in kitchen, laundry area and quarter bath. Famously known as “The Training Day House.” If these walls could speak, tea would be spilled of clandestine meetings, the dazzling parties, stories, and film sets this home has hosted. Make your way up the sturdy staircase to the three bedrooms (one of the smaller bedrooms is perfect for an office space with built-ins) and a full bathroom, all with period detailing.
Outside, down the path, you’re on the right track. Keep on... a separate studio guest house with deck and personal space. This too, a delight, as it is so well-appointed, everything in its place, full kitchen and bath. Storage abounds as both home and guest house have A yard ready for your master-gardener skills to make a paradise.
Steps from shops and restaurants of Echo Park, park and explore the surrounding city. This beauty has seen a lot of love and is patiently waiting for its new owner.
Showings:
- Saturday, May 22nd 1pm-5pm
- Sunday, May 23rd 2pm-5pm
- Monday, May 24th 1pm-4pm
- Tuesday, May 25th 1pm-4pm
- Wednesday, May 26th 1pm-4pm
- Saturday, May 29th, 2pm-5pm
- Sunday, May 30th 2pm-5pm
- Offers, if any, due Tuesday, June 1st by 12pm
Deirdre Salomone
- DRE #01383259
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323.788.1674
- deirdre@L34group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF