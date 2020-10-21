You are the owner of this article.
Tranquil Mid-Century Urban Retreat in Premium Mt. Washington

Quintessential canyon views complement windows and grounds

Tranquil Mid Century front

4053 Camino Real | Mt. Washington

$1,329,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More

Well-appointed tranquil mid-century urban retreat provides the needed respite we seek.

Walls of glass, skylights, and high ceilings accentuate sun-drenched 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

With a 2040 SF open floor plan, quintessential verdant Mt. Washington canyon views complement windows and grounds. Interiors feature hardwood floors, den with fireplace, and custom wall unit with queen Murphy bed in NE bedroom.

Master bedroom and bath are immense with custom closet, spa tub, separate spa shower, and water closet. Lower laundry room holds central wiring for home systems and sturdy safe.

Smart home upgrades include indoor/outdoor Sonos sound system, Vivint Solar system (buyer to take over lease), Nest, sewer, and full property net access with $6K upgraded secure dual network with hardwired security camera system.

Enjoy large rear yard featuring terraces with Saltillo tile, lily pond, raised beds, in-ground spa and rear studio (may be without permit). 2-car garage is convenient.

Within Mt. Washington School and close to Metro Gold Line (buyer to verify).

Go here for a virtual tour!

