Treehaus Silver Lake Now Open! Yay!

Just in time for the holidays! treehaus, has opened their second location in Silver Lake. Get 20% off your first in-store purchase when you mention The Eastsider.
treehaus
Silver Lake 3116 W. Sunset Blvd. Th-Mon 10-6
Atwater 3153 Glendale Blvd. Daily 10-6
Treehaus has been an Atwater Village fave for years and is destined to be loved in Silver Lake as well. They feature unique items from local and small batch makers. You'll find one-of-a-kind clothing, jewelry and gifts for everyone on your list (including you!)
Here's what treehaus fans have to say:
"I heart treehaus! I've purchased several items of clothing and they have become my favorites. The selection is exactly my style, which is a rare and beautiful thing to find in LA. Service is fantastic. I always get compliments on my treehaus fashions :)"
-- Ami S.
"This is the most beautifully curated shop I've been to. I love that treehaus has a voice in everything from the mugs and clothes to kids toys and books. It's bold, provocative, cool and serves you that extra bit of attitude! You will love everything there."
-- Rhea D.
"We love treehaus! A tiny but mighty gift shop, we love having this li'l gem in our neighborhood, as it's got a little something for everyone, and I think for any age group. I love it for the cards, but have also bought gifts for the kids, my partner, and other family members."
-- Joshua B.
Can't wait for you to experience treehaus awesomeness too!
Treehaus' Sunset shop is located next to Sweetfin in the 3100 block building. Free parking (gasp!) in the adjacent Mixt parking lot.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of treehaus