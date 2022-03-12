 Skip to main content
Presented by Jovelle Schaffer

Turnkey Spanish-Style Duplex in the Hollywood Dell

Moments from and in time for the summer season at the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, Runyon Canyon, studios, and more.

2304 Cahuenga Boulevard| Hollywood Hills East

$1,399,000 | Two Units 

 A wonderful investment opportunity to own 2 vacant side-by-side, turnkey units with flat backyards in the Hollywood Dell enclave.

At approximately 1,300-square-feet each, this rare offering comprises a 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit (2306), graced by banana, Japanese plum, and tangerine trees and a 2 bed, 1 bath unit (2304), showcasing curved bay windows with palm tree views.

Beautiful 1920s Spanish-style arches, Batchelder tile, and light-filled rooms complement the countless modern upgrades throughout: electrical, roof, double pane windows, plumbing, and HVAC.

Find Out More About This Home

Owner-occupy 1 unit and rent out the other, or simply add to your existing portfolio.

The split-level layout, with 2 bedrooms flanking the rear, and spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, make either unit equally desirable. Two, one-car garages and in-unit laundry hookups complete the property.

Moments from and in time for the summer season at the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, Runyon Canyon, studios, and more.

Open House:

  • Saturday 3/12 from 2-5pm
  • Sunday 3/13 from 2-5pm
  • Tuesday 3/15 from 11am-2pm

Jovelle Schaffer, GRI

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer

