Turnkey Spanish-Style Duplex in the Hollywood Dell

2304 Cahuenga Boulevard| Hollywood Hills East
$1,399,000 | Two Units
A wonderful investment opportunity to own 2 vacant side-by-side, turnkey units with flat backyards in the Hollywood Dell enclave.
At approximately 1,300-square-feet each, this rare offering comprises a 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit (2306), graced by banana, Japanese plum, and tangerine trees and a 2 bed, 1 bath unit (2304), showcasing curved bay windows with palm tree views.
Beautiful 1920s Spanish-style arches, Batchelder tile, and light-filled rooms complement the countless modern upgrades throughout: electrical, roof, double pane windows, plumbing, and HVAC.
Owner-occupy 1 unit and rent out the other, or simply add to your existing portfolio.
The split-level layout, with 2 bedrooms flanking the rear, and spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, make either unit equally desirable. Two, one-car garages and in-unit laundry hookups complete the property.
Moments from and in time for the summer season at the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, Runyon Canyon, studios, and more.
Open House:
- Saturday 3/12 from 2-5pm
- Sunday 3/13 from 2-5pm
- Tuesday 3/15 from 11am-2pm
Jovelle Schaffer, GRI
- Broker Associate, Graduate REALTOR® Institute
- Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz
- cell: (213) 718.1110 | jovelle@jovelle.com
- echoparkcool.com | jovelle.com
- CalBRE # 01466107
