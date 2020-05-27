Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000

2025 Griffith Park Boulevard | Silver Lake
$629,000 | 2 beds 1 bath | More
Another home is available in this Spanish Silver Lake gem!
It is part of an intimate 4-unit community with low HOA dues.
Original details and hardwood floors are throughout this 1,185-square-foot residence, plus modern conveniences like central AC/heat and a brand new kitchen with a dishwasher and laundry hook-ups. High ceilings with crown moldings, tons of light everywhere, and a bathroom featuring beautiful new tile, a tub and separate shower.
Amenities include a private garage just steps away; great as an office or bonus room. There is also an outdoor parking space.
Super location just walking distance to the shops and eateries on Sunset Boulevard including Pine & Crane, El Condor and The Black Cat! Also close to Trader Joes, Gelson's Market, Say Cheese, Hyperion Public, Barbrix and so much more!
Financing with as little as 10% down.
TIC Sale. For more on Tenants-In-Common (TIC) ownership, visit: www.andysirkin.com. Broker/agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, permits, and/or other info. Buyer advised to independently verify accuracy of all information through personal inspections. Photos are of a similar apartment.
Presented by
• Andrew Gombiner
• Gombiner & Company
• (310) 770-4575
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Andrew Gombiner of Gombiner & Company