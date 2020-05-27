sponsored
Presented by Gombiner & Company

Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000

Super location just walking distance to the shops and eateries on Sunset Boulevard

2025 Griffith Park exterior

2025 Griffith Park Boulevard | Silver Lake

$629,000 | 2 beds 1 bath | More

Another home is available in this Spanish Silver Lake gem!

It is part of an intimate 4-unit community with low HOA dues.

Original details and hardwood floors are throughout this 1,185-square-foot residence, plus modern conveniences like central AC/heat and a brand new kitchen with a dishwasher and laundry hook-ups. High ceilings with crown moldings, tons of light everywhere, and a bathroom featuring beautiful new tile, a tub and separate shower.

Amenities include a private garage just steps away; great as an office or bonus room. There is also an outdoor parking space.

Super location just walking distance to the shops and eateries on Sunset Boulevard including Pine & Crane, El Condor and The Black Cat! Also close to Trader Joes, Gelson's Market, Say Cheese, Hyperion Public, Barbrix and so much more!

Financing with as little as 10% down.

TIC Sale. For more on Tenants-In-Common (TIC) ownership, visit: www.andysirkin.com. Broker/agent does not guarantee accuracy of square footage, permits, and/or other info. Buyer advised to independently verify accuracy of all information through personal inspections. Photos are of a similar apartment.

Presented by

 • Andrew Gombiner

 • Gombiner & Company

 • (310) 770-4575

 • agombiner@gmail.com

Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 2
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 3
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 4
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 5
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 6
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 7
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 8
Two-Bedroom Spanish Gem For Sale in Silver Lake - $629,000 image 9

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Andrew Gombiner of Gombiner & Company

Recommended for you