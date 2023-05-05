Two Bungalow-style homes in Silver Lake near Ivanhoe School

Nestled in one of the most desired neighborhoods of Silver Lake, these TWO Cape Cod bungalow-style homes sit gorgeously on this expansive and epic 11,000 square foot entertainers property.
Just a few blocks away from the Silver Lake reservoir and award-winning Ivanhoe School, these timeless homes evoke the architectural charm of the 1920's with brilliantly remodeled modern upgrades and designer touches.
Own as "Family Estate" or invest in as an INCOME PROPERTY, these pristine artistic dual homes reside in this trendy, tranquil and highly walkable location in one of the most sought after communities.
HOME ONE boasts three bedrooms, two upgraded baths, formal dining room, hardwood floors, original details such as built-ins, cove ceiling, crown molding, wood paneling, luminous bay window and a private sun drenched yard.
The two story SECOND HOME, features unparalleled privacy, spectacular hillside views, charming original built-ins, inviting fireplace, one light and bright updated bath, and three bedrooms, or 2 beds +1 transitional room - could be an ideal office/studio, study or guest quarters. A bonus 300 plus square foot space in the former garage makes a perfect conversion into an office, film or music workspace, creative art flat, or just ample storage space.
Soak in the sun at this sprawling compound's enchanting flat rear yard featuring elegant terraced landscaping, and a private lower deck with gazebo perfect for dining al fresco, gathering under the stars or an opportunity to create your own dream outdoor paradise.
The grounds boast beautiful potted succulents and trees, mature hedges, low maintenance year round green landscaping, and plenty of gardening canvas.
Complete with ample parking, and located within a short distance to acclaimed shopping, fitness studios, Sunset Junction, Los Feliz Village, Griffith Park hiking, Silver Lake Reservoir trail, phenomenal dining destinations such as Blairs, L & E Oyster Bar, LAMILL, Erewhon, and so much more.
In close proximity to famed movie studios and entertainment destinations. Addresses are 2749 & 2751 Angus St. Come live a beautiful life in Silver Lake!