Two Detached Silver Lake Homes Above Sunset Boulevard

1522 N Benton Way | Silver Lake
Just listed by Dana Coronado! A super rare opportunity to purchase 2 detached homes just a few blocks from Sunset Boulevard and Silver Lake Boulevard in Silver Lake on Benton Way!
In the rear home is a HUGE 2,640 SF tri-level 3Br + 3Ba VACANT home that was built in 1983, and therefore is not subject to LA Rent Control! It also features two GIANT GARAGES of about 835 SF, plus a driveway and open parking. The garages could easily be used as a work-from-home office, gym, art or music studio, or maybe an ADU.
• Find out more about these homes
The rear home opens to an expansive living and dining room, remodeled kitchen, and laundry room. A staircase leads to the upper-level bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and dual sinks. The balcony off the master bedroom is fantastic and perfect for starting and ending your day.
The house is in excellent condition with central heat and A/C, copper plumbing, recent termite clearance, a large basement, a 2nd-floor balcony, and more. A must see!
The front house is an 884 SF 2Br + 1Ba home with laundry room and it’s own front yard, and plenty of parking.
Call to schedule a private tour today!
For more details contact:
- Dana Coronado at IncomePropertiesLA.com
- (310)562-9630
- dmendez@kw.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Income Properties LA