Two New Listings in Atwater Village and Mount Washington

3854-3856 Boyce Avenue | Atwater Village
Spectacular 1930’s town-home style duplex located in prime Atwater Village! This rare offering features two nearly identical owner’s units with loads of charm, space & privacy.
The main levels feature a spacious living room & formal dining with original hardwood floors, numerous windows for natural light & large storage closet. Both kitchens have been updated with 21st Century amenities while maintaining their original charm. A laundry hall, two storage closets & 3/4 bath complete the main levels. Upstairs you will find a center hall with skylight leading to three well-sized bedrooms & a vintage bath with original tile work and separate tub & shower.
Each unit has its own driveway with 2 car garage and private yard, a truly remarkable feature! Dine al fresco under the mature foliage or master your green thumb, the options are numerous! Ideally located a short distance to the best shops & restaurants in Atwater Village. Both delivered vacant!
3832 Division Street | Mount Washington
Perched above the street, find this meticulously maintained mid-century home in the highly-regarded Mount Washington Elementary School district. Built in 1959, this inviting home is thoughtfully updated with modern touches while respecting the original period details. Features of this 3 bed + 2 bath include a spacious layout with clean lines, rich natural light and a private backyard. Original hardwood floors flow throughout, with tile underfoot in the updated galley kitchen finished with a dining area.
Enjoy endless entertaining possibilities throughout the year under the generously covered and private patio. Close to everything on York and Fig and mere minutes to DTLA, this home awaits its lucky new owner.
C+K Current Listings/Open Houses
Open House: Sun 4/14 from 2-5p
3847 Franklin Ave. - $3,850,000
Open House: Sat 4/14 from 2-4p
3936 Glenfeliz Blvd - $1,089,000
Open House: Sun 4/14 from 2-5p
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com