Two New Listings in Highland Park

560 N Meridian Terrace | Highland Park
This magical Highland Park bungalow radiates style and panache. Situated up the street with views of the hills beyond, this sophisticated & supremely cool home has been lovingly updated, while maintaining its original charm.
Enter from an elevated front patio into a bright living room with picture window, decorative fireplace & original hardwood floors. The adjoining dining room features numerous unique architectural details & built-ins, showcasing its 1920's craftsmanship. A center hall separates the bedrooms from the main living spaces & includes a period perfect, updated bath in a striking black + white motif. The wallpapered kitchen takes advantage of the brightest spot in the home with a restored Wedgewood stove, open shelving & breakfast nook.
Head outside to discover a cacti garden teeming with variety and color with numerous spots to gather with friends. Under the home, a bonus office space, laundry & Euro-style bath have been artfully crafted. This is CA living at its best!
5071 Aldama Street | Highland Park
Perfectly situated near all the exciting Highland Park gems on Fig + York, find this 3 bed/2 bath charming bungalow. Walk through the bougainvillea arch and the fragrant front yard into a welcoming living room. Continue through the dining area and find 2 beds and a bath located off the hall. The updated kitchen is flooded with natural light dancing on the sweet breakfast nook. Head back to the 3rd bedroom with an attached bath, located just steps from the tidy laundry area.
Finally, exit down to the backyard and find the perfect entertaining area + serene corner garden.
Last but not least, take in the converted garage that provides a darling living area for your lucky guests. Bonus basement provides abundant storage. Come take it all in and make sure not to miss amongst the curated foliage the yuzu lemon, dwarf ruby red grapefruit, and satsuma tangerine trees.
Hello new home!
C+K Current Listings/Open Houses
3847 Franklin Ave. - $3,850,000
Open House: Sat 4/27 from 2-4p
1317 N Benton Way - $1,195,000
Open House: Sun 4/28 from 2-5p
Open House: Sat 4/27 from 2-5p
2275 Lake Shore Ave - $1,149,000
Open House: Sun 4/28 from 2-5p
4417-4417 ½ Berenice Ave - $1,095,000
Open House: Sun 4/28 from 2-5p
Open House: Sun 4/28 from 2-5p
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com