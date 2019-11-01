Two New Listings in Mount Washington and Glassell Park + a New Development in Echo Park

There’s a reason why an artist would be inspired by this custom Mediterranean home and make into their own exquisite space bursting from floor to ceiling with original creations.

This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home has an easy and thoughtful flow throughout the 2000+ sq ft of living space.

Open House Sunday 11/3 from 1-4p

Tuesday 11/5 from 11a-2p

Sunday 11/10 from 1-4p

Property Highlights 3 beds | 3 baths

2,065 sf | 5,123 sf lot size

Offered at $995,000

Property Website

Admire the soaring views from its high perch in Glassell Park which you can take in from the balcony off the 1st floor living room.

Enjoy the hardwood floors, a sparkling kitchen, fireplace and spacious rooms with plenty of storage.

From the 2nd level you access the flat and private patio with plenty of room to sit, relax and feel completely secluded.

This unique, cherished home is a true one-of-a-kind and must see!

Set up from the street and under the canopy of a large tree, this Mount Washington bungalow has so much to offer.

A long front patio welcomes you into the main living spaces with light hardwood floors, a barreled ceiling, large picture window and statement fireplace.

The open floor plan is well designed while also offering some differentiation between the spaces.

Property Highlights 3 beds | 2 baths

1,482 sf | 5,087 sf lot size

Offered at $899,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday 11/3 from 1-4p

Tuesday 11/5 from 11a-2p

Sunday 11/10 from 1-4p

The kitchen has been updated with modern cabinetry, butcher block and quartz counters and room for table and chairs.

Two bedrooms and a bath are accessed from a center hallway, which provides privacy while entertaining. The master bedroom sits at the back of the home and features polished concrete floors, two closets and loads of room. A second bath is located adjacent to the laundry room.

The terraced yard has ample space for a multitude of uses – play area, lounging with friends or dining al fresco.

Located in award winning Mount Washington Elementary. Close to the best shops & eateries in Glassell Park and Highland Park!

The Cliffs | Echo Park

Join us for juice, elixirs and kombucha from Glowing Juices and tour all remaining homes this Sunday at The Cliffs - a new way to experience the finest in Echo Park living!

This new SFR development appeals to those searching for forward thinking architectural style + local convenience.

Open House Sunday 11/3 from 1-4p

Property Highlights 2 bed + 2.5 bath homes

Priced from $799k to $1.1m

TheCliffsLA.com

Variations on three main floorplans offer master suites, 2-car garages with direct access, rooftop decks and bonus spaces. Polished concrete, expansive windows and high-end finishes are hallmarks of each home.

Located with access to DTLA, 5 & 2 fwys + walkability to local gems Modo Yoga + Shreebs Coffee.

Priced from $799k.

Please wear closed toe shoes, and contact us at thecliffs@courtneyandkurt.com with any questions!

C+K Current Open Houses

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,199,000 - ONE HOME LEFT!

Open House: Sat 11/3 from 1-3p

1963 Sierra Madre Villa - $1,199,000

Open House: Sat 11/2 from 2-4p

1621 Loma Crest St - $1,199,000

Open House: Sat 11/2 from 2-4pm & Sun 11/3 from 2-4p

3062 Glenhurst Ave - $1,089,000 or $4,650/month lease

Open House: Sun 11/2 from 12-1p

4799 Rock Row Dr - $1,199,000

Open House: Sun 11/3 from 1-4p

