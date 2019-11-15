Two New Listings in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

Perched high above Sunset Boulevard find this 4-bedroom, 3-bath stellar Craftsman in Silver Lake.

Built in 1912, its charm of an earlier era has been preserved while beautifully updated for modern living.

Enter into an open living space anchored by the stately fireplace with plenty of room for gatherings in the dining area and around the chef’s dream kitchen featuring gourmet appliances & custom cabinetry.

Open House Sunday 11/17 from 1-4p

Tuesday 11/19 from 11a-2p

Sunday 11/24 from 1-4p

Property Highlights 4 beds | 3 baths

2,162 sf | 7,830 sf lot size

Offered at $1,479,000

Property Website

Step into the spacious and light-filled master bedroom complete with an elegant ensuite bathroom featuring a marble double sink vanity, large soaking tub and glass enclosed shower with an adjacent custom walk-in closet of your dreams.

Two bedrooms share a delightful Jack-and-Jill bathroom and rounding out the home is a 4th bedroom perfect for your guest or home office & 3/4 bathroom. Don’t miss the large basement area providing plenty of room for storage.

Outside are two decks providing multiple lounging and entertaining areas where you can take in the sweeping views which reach the Hollywood sign.

Chic and modern Atwater Spanish with separate studio and approved plans for an additional dwelling unit (ADU)!

Situated on an oversized lot, this sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities.

The main home features expansive living and dining rooms with original hardwood floors, custom shades and dual pane windows. The adjoining kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, quartz counters and room for a breakfast nook.

Property Highlights 2 beds | 2 baths

Studio | 2nd studio/workshop

1,163 sf | 7,000 sf lot size

Offered at $999,000 or $4,500/month lease

Property Website

Open House Sunday 11/17 from 1-4p

Tuesday 11/19 from 11a-2p

Sunday 11/24 from 1-4p

Two bedrooms are discreetly located at the back of the home along with two bathrooms, both recently updated with a timeless, yet modern sensibility.

A covered patio at the back of the home leads to a gated, green yard with cafe lights and loads of privacy.The neighboring studio has wood beamed ceilings and a large sliding door which looks out onto the yard.

Behind the studio, you will find a second studio/workshop structure. A large two-car garage also sits at the back of the lot.

Located in ever-popular Atwater Village!

C+K Current Open Houses

The Cliffs – 18 Home Community in Echo Park

Open House: Sun 11/17 from 1-4p

2241 Kenilworth Ave - $1,249,000

Open House: Sun 11/17 from 1-4p

1422 Eaton Ter – Offered at $1,159,000 - ONE HOME LEFT!

Open House: Sun 11/17 from 1-3p

2265 Cove Ave - $1,479,000

Open House: Sat 11/16 from 2-4p

4111 Chevy Chase Dr - $999,000

Open House: Sun 11/17 from 1-4p

3634 Kinney St - $995,000

Open House: Sun 11/17 from 1-4p

3403 Glenhurst Ave - $3,250/month lease

Open House: Sat 11/16 from 11a-2p

Presented By Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700 COMPASS | DRE 01991628 Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings. Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com