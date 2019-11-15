Two New Listings in Silver Lake and Atwater Village

sponsored
1109 Coronado Terrace | Silver Lake

Perched high above Sunset Boulevard find this 4-bedroom, 3-bath stellar Craftsman in Silver Lake.

Built in 1912, its charm of an earlier era has been preserved while beautifully updated for modern living.

Enter into an open living space anchored by the stately fireplace with plenty of room for gatherings in the dining area and around the chef’s dream kitchen featuring gourmet appliances & custom cabinetry.

Step into the spacious and light-filled master bedroom complete with an elegant ensuite bathroom featuring a marble double sink vanity, large soaking tub and glass enclosed shower with an adjacent custom walk-in closet of your dreams.

Two bedrooms share a delightful Jack-and-Jill bathroom and rounding out the home is a 4th bedroom perfect for your guest or home office & 3/4 bathroom. Don’t miss the large basement area providing plenty of room for storage.

Outside are two decks providing multiple lounging and entertaining areas where you can take in the sweeping views which reach the Hollywood sign.

3062 Glenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village

Chic and modern Atwater Spanish with separate studio and approved plans for an additional dwelling unit (ADU)!

Situated on an oversized lot, this sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities.

The main home features expansive living and dining rooms with original hardwood floors, custom shades and dual pane windows. The adjoining kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, quartz counters and room for a breakfast nook. 

Two bedrooms are discreetly located at the back of the home along with two bathrooms, both recently updated with a timeless, yet modern sensibility.

A covered patio at the back of the home leads to a gated, green yard with cafe lights and loads of privacy.The neighboring studio has wood beamed ceilings and a large sliding door which looks out onto the yard.

Behind the studio, you will find a second studio/workshop structure. A large two-car garage also sits at the back of the lot.

Located in ever-popular Atwater Village!

