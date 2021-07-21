Unmatched Design in Glendale's Adams Hill

1409 Dartmouth Drive | Glendale
$1,950,000 | 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths
Privately sited in Adams Hill is a striking, brand new construction architectural residence by Heritage Group.
Located on a street-to-street lot, this hillside hideaway offers gracious public and private living spaces over 2,400 square-feet.
The striking exterior design showcases clean, modern lines with cedar-wrapped entry and floating, articulated balconies and terraces.
The hallmark of this home is the 570 square-foot view deck off the living room, offering jetliner views of downtown Glendale and the San Gabriel mountains beyond.
Kitchen offers custom built-in white oak cabinetry and storage and Bosch and Bertazzoni stainless steel appliance package.
A casual sitting area, dining room, and living room with built-ins and surround sound speakers set the tone for summer entertaining.
The main level is complete with privately situated guest suite- perfect as an office- plus powder bath. The lower level host a generous master suite, flooded with natural light, complete with private balcony, spa bath with soaking tub, and epic custom walk-in closet.
Two additional bedrooms, each with their own patios, plus a hall bathroom and laundry area complete the home.
An elevator from the garage makes it easy to access the 2 stories of the home from street level. Additional parking and secondary direct entrance to the main level of home is accessible off of Columbia Drive.
Open House
• Wednesday July 21 from 11a-1pm
Bryant \ Reichling Team at Compass
• Joe Reichling & Courtney Pickard
• DRE01427395/01948903
