Unmatched Design in Glendale's Adams Hill

New on the Market

1_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com41.jpg

1409 Dartmouth Drive | Glendale

$1,950,000 | 4 Bedrooms  3.5 Baths

Privately sited in Adams Hill is a striking, brand new construction architectural residence by Heritage Group.

Located on a street-to-street lot, this hillside hideaway offers gracious public and private living spaces over 2,400 square-feet.

The striking exterior design showcases clean, modern lines with cedar-wrapped entry and floating, articulated balconies and terraces.

The hallmark of this home is the 570 square-foot view deck off the living room, offering jetliner views of downtown Glendale and the San Gabriel mountains beyond.

Kitchen offers custom built-in white oak cabinetry and storage and Bosch and Bertazzoni stainless steel appliance package.

A casual sitting area, dining room, and living room with built-ins and surround sound speakers set the tone for summer entertaining.

The main level is complete with privately situated guest suite- perfect as an office- plus powder bath. The lower level host a generous master suite, flooded with natural light, complete with private balcony, spa bath with soaking tub, and epic custom walk-in closet.

Two additional bedrooms, each with their own patios, plus a hall bathroom and laundry area complete the home.

An elevator from the garage makes it easy to access the 2 stories of the home from street level. Additional parking and secondary direct entrance to the main level of home is accessible off of Columbia Drive.

Find out more about this home

Open House

• Wednesday July 21 from 11a-1pm

Bryant \ Reichling Team at Compass

Joe Reichling & Courtney Pickard

• DRE01427395/01948903

• joe.reichling@compass.com

2_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com17.jpg
6_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com2.jpg
9_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com10.jpg
14_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com29.jpg
15_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com31.jpg
20a_1409_dartmouth_mls__virtuallyherestudios.com47.jpg

