Presented by Hammer & Nails

Unthink Men’s Care with Hammer & Nails

An Echo Park Grooming Shop for Guys

  • Updated
Hammer & Nails

Imagine a men’s grooming haven where the toughest decision hinges on which channel to watch or what beverage to sip. The vibe is a luxurious one, comprised of soft leather, dark wood, and steel. There is no fight for the remote and no shortage of relaxation. This is Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys.

Hammer & Nails Grooming welcomes new Members and Guests alike with many options to suit your needs. You can purchase services as a Guest to try out the experience or join their affordable Membership program to take advantage of discounted grooming services and retail products.

Classic Club - $72.00/Month

Choose two Classic Services every month. Whether it’s a Classic Haircut and a Shave this month followed by a Manicure and Pedicure the next month, the plan is flexible and customizable. Classic Members receive a 20% discount on all added services, products, and upgrades. No contract agreement required.

VIP Membership - $162/Month

Choose three Premium Services per month and one free monthly add-on. Other benefits include complementary top-shelf beer/wine/beverage and a decadent snack. Members also receive a 20% discount on all added services and upgrades. No contract agreement required.

Though the shops were specially conceived and created with men in mind, this unique experience is gender neutral, and everyone is welcome.

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys – Echo Park

