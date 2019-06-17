3832 Edenhurst Avenue | Atwater Village
We are proud to present this updated Spanish in the heart of Atwater Village. From the moment you enter you will be instantly drawn in by the combination of classic charm and modern refinement.
This light-filled home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors, a formal dining room and a spacious kitchen that features a farmhouse sink & butcher block counters.
Head outside to enjoy the large deck that is the perfect place to relax and unwind.
Close proximity to all things Atwater Village.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com.