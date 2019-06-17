We are proud to present this updated Spanish in the heart of Atwater Village. From the moment you enter you will be instantly drawn in by the combination of classic charm and modern refinement.

Property Highlights 2 bed | 1 Bath | 816 SF

Offered at $849,000

Property Website

This light-filled home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, hardwood floors, a formal dining room and a spacious kitchen that features a farmhouse sink & butcher block counters.

Head outside to enjoy the large deck that is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

Close proximity to all things Atwater Village.