Upper level front unit at Gregory Ain’s Avenel Homes in Silver Lake now available

On market for first time in nearly 50 years: the upper level front unit at Gregory Ain’s Avenel Homes (c. 1947) in Silver Lake.

Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, this rare offering features a flexible open-floor plan, exceptional indoor/outdoor flow and iconic modernist design.

Highlights 2 bed / 1 bath

992 Sq Ft

Price: $ 925,000

Many desirable details of the original plan offer opportunities to reimagine and restore the space. Sliding walls can convert spaces into 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms with 1 bath.

An enclosed street-side patio features Ain’s signature glazed glass wall which illuminates at night. A new deck of almost 700 square feet has been completed and is one of the largest outdoor spaces in the complex with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills, Downtown and beyond.

Central Silver Lake location close to shops, restaurants, the Silver Lake Reservoir and schools including Ivanhoe Elementary.

