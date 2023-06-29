 Skip to main content
Presented by Clarkliving

Vacant Two-On-a-Lot in Eagle Rock

A Craftsman Style Bungalow + A Contemporary ADU North of Colorado Blvd

Sidwalk and yard in front of 5158-60 Loleta Avenue

5158-60 Loleta Avenue | Eagle Rock

$2,499,000 | Two Homes On a Lot

Driveway and steps leading to front door 5158-60 Loleta Avenue
Fireplace, sofa and windows in living room 5158-60 Loleta Avenue
Fridge and cabinets in kitchen 5158-60 Loleta Avenue
Table and chairs next sliding glass door 5158-60 Loleta Avenue
Bed across from door openings 5158-60 Loleta Avenue
Floorplan of 5158-60 Loleta Avenue

