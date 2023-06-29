Vacant Two-On-a-Lot in Eagle Rock

$2,499,000 | Two Homes On a Lot
Here is a rare opportunity to purchase two full-sized homes on one R1-1 zoned 7524 SQFT lot and a total of 6 beds, 5 baths and 2926 SQFT of total living space between the two units, plus a garage in one of Eagle Rock's most desired pockets.
Located north of Colorado Boulevard and in sought-after Dahlia Heights Elementary district, this unique property is designed to maximize optimal use and provide privacy.
It is ideally situated for various uses as owner-occupied for two families, a live-work situation, a straight investment property with great rental income or live in one and rent the other.
5160 Loleta
The front house, 5160 Loleta, is a 1923 Craftsman style bungalow that's been fully remodeled and reconfigured to provide modern amenities while preserving classic details like wainscoting, built-ins, and decorative archways.
Ideal for indoor/outdoor California living, this light and bright 1541 SQFT home offers 3 beds, 2 baths, a formal entryway that could double as an office or reading room, and great views.
The open layout living/dining/kitchen with an original decorative fireplace, built-in bench and a wine bar flows out onto a deck and a lush private garden complete with apple and olive trees and beautiful landscaping, perfect for dining under the stars.
The kitchen has high-end appliances, quartz countertops, plenty of storage, an island, and a peninsula with plenty of counter seating. The primary suite with vaulted ceiling and an en-suite bath also opens out onto the back yard.
The finished oversized two car garage with a bonus storage room gives plenty of options for additional space. Two more bedrooms, a bath, a large laundry closet, lots of storage, skylights, all new systems, windows, roof, HVAC and many other details complete the front house.
5158 Loleta
The back house, 5158 Loleta, has a private side entrance and a dedicated walkway that leads you to the contemporary newly constructed ADU.
This thoughtfully designed 1385 SQFT building has 3 beds, 3 baths on two-levels, with 9 foot ceilings, its own back and side yards and a fabulous deck off the primary suite.
This unit has more of a modern look, feels bright, spacious and extremely private. The main level provides an open layout living/dining/kitchen that flows out into both yards.
The kitchen has a large peninsula, high end appliances, quartz counters and a pantry room with plenty of storage. One bedroom, one bath and a laundry closet complete this floor.
Upstairs, the primary and 3rd bedrooms have their own en-suite baths. The primary bedroom is en-suite with a sizable walk-in closet and private view deck ideal for relaxing and watching sunsets.
With city and mountain views, quick proximity to Found Coffee, Cindy's, Little Beast, Trader Joe's, Eagle Rock Italian Bakery, and easy access to Freeways and public transportation, this property checks off most items on a discerning buyer's must have list.
Open House
- Saturday, July 1, 2-5 pm
- Sunday, July 2, 2-5 pm
Ashmat Delawari
- 661.478.8056
- ashmat@clarkliving.com
- DRE# 02078758
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Clarkliving