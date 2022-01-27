6227 Tipton Way | Highland Park
2 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $998,000 | More
2022 is settling in, and the hopes of Spring run eternal! So it goes with this sweet 1940's Bungalow.
Surrounded by shapes, shades, and scents of nature, to be enjoyed in the great expanse of the outdoor areas, which are abundant here—inside, greeted by the light and the wall's curved edge, the living room opens to the dining area and a thoughtfully planned kitchen. Honey wood floors, crown molding throughout, vintage-meets-modern. Two bedrooms, plus a hideaway workspace/meditation room/studio, entered via a walk-thru closet, perfect for alone time with views and outside access!
The backyard is simply dreamy. Wander up to arrive at an expanse of deck surrounded by flora and views! Welcome to Southern California-living at its best! Alfresco dining, space abundant, complete with built-in hot tub, weekends will most definitely be spent here. Thirsty? Up the next level, a tiki hut, which opens to make a backyard bar. Outdoor entertaining is so current, very 2022! And these decks were just meant for a party.
Behind the tiki hut, a sizeable flat-pad garden space! Be an urban farmer! This yard is the absolute bee-knees and truly doesn't get any better. Fruit trees include Avocado, Asian Pear, Navel Orange, Blood Orange, Tangerine, Fingerling Lime, and Lemon. Keeping it green, all powered by solar panels. Tipton Way is on a quiet cul-de-sac, within seconds to Eagle Rock, minutes to Old Town Pasadena. Truly a verdant oasis in the City of Angels.
Open House
- Sat Jan 29, 1-4pm
- Sun Jan 30, 1-4pm
- Tue Feb 1, 11am-2pm
- Thu Feb 3, 3:30pm-5:30pm
- Sat Feb 5, 1-4pm
- Sun Feb 6, 1-4pm
Deirdre Salomone
- DRE #01383259
- L34 Group | KWLF
- 323.788.1674
- deirdre@L34group.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group | KWLF