Verdugo Woodlands Traditional Is The Perfect Getaway To Call Home

Entertain friends on the relaxing back patio with views of the surrounding hills and verdant scenery

1870 Alpha Road | Glendale

Beautiful 1947 Traditional home located in the Verdugo Woodlands. Set in a quiet canyon close to hiking trails, Montrose shopping & restaurants, minutes away from Downtown Glendale, and close to popular Glorietta Park.

As you enter, admire the 12-foot-high exposed wood beamed ceilings; the open living room and dining area are centered around the floor-to-ceiling cabin-like fireplace. Down the hallway the master bedroom has high pitched ceilings, a large walk-in closet and two bright windows. The second bedroom looks out onto the pretty backyard, sunlight streams in. The bright and cheery updated bathroom has an attractive black quartz counter top vanity and ample storage space.

One of the neat design features of the house is the separate service porch entrance used for quick access into the kitchen; this sun splashed galley kitchen is freshly painted with a charming white tile countertop and a small seating area.

Low maintenance, drought tolerant landscaping in the front and back yards, several mature fruit trees, including lemon, orange, apricot and mandarin are spread across a meandering path. Entertain friends and family on the relaxing back patio, take in the view of the surrounding hills and verdant trees.

Amenities include: central heat and air, beautiful wood flooring, updated plumbing & sewer line, dual-paned windows, 1-car garage with side-by-side laundry, built-in shelving, A+ Schools, and easy access to public transportation to DTLA. This is a perfect getaway to call home.

More details and photos at 1870Alpha.com

