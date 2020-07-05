Virgil Village Spanish Bungalows

4437-4439 1/2 Lockwood Avenue | Virgil Village
Bungalows in Virgil Village! You are going to love our newest 4-unit TIC Community in East Hollywood, adjacent to Silver Lake.
In front are two detached 1920’s bungalows, reimagined and designed with white oak floors, glass doors, modern light fixtures and open floor plans. In the back is a two story duplex, one upper unit and one lower unit.
The lower unit and bungalows feature private outdoor patios while all units include private parking, in-unit laundry, and ductless AC and heat. These perfectly situated units will wow you in every way! Located between Vermont and Virgil with easy access to shops in Virgil Village, Sqrl, Jewel, Roam. Central to Los Feliz, Silver Lake and East Hollywood.
DETAILS:
- 3 units available, offered at $485,000-$499,000
- 2 bed / 1 bath units
- 630-670 square feet
- HOA Dues: $250.00/month
- 1-parking space each
- AC and heat
- In-unit laundry
- Private patios & balcony
All units in the complex are being offered for sale at the same time:
- 4437 Lockwood | The Front Bungalow | SOLD
- 4437 1/2 Lockwood | The Middle Bungalow | List Price $499,000
- 4439 1/2 Lockwood | The Upper Rear Unit | List Price $499,000
- 4439 Lockwood | The Lower Rear Unit | List Price $485,000
4437-4439 1/2 Lockwood Avenue HOA FAQ, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
There are 4 units total in this community
- HOA dues cover water, insurance, finance management
- HOA owners are responsible for common area maintenance (each co-owner's portion is based on their square footage)
- Owner pays for their unit gas and electric (each unit is individually metered for gas and electric)
- Insurance covers the entire property, including walls-in (buyer does not need to get additional HO-6 policy)
- Pets are allowed
- No rental restrictions apply, other than standard city rent control (RSO)
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- This is a new TIC community
Contact listing agent if you have further questions!
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
