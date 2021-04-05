You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by The Echo Park Neighborhood Council

Vote now! Echo Park Neighborhood Council Election Day is tomorrow!

Mail your applications and cast your vote

Vote now! Echo Park Neighborhood Council Election Day is tomorrow!

Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote

Election Day is April 6!

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 6 or drop off your ballot in the ballot box at the Echo Park Library, 1410 W. Temple Street.

Tu Voz – Tu Echo Park – Tu Voto

El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!

Las boletas electorales por correo deben tener matasellos a más tardar el martes 6 de abril o dejar su boleta en la urna elecotral de la biblioteca de Echo Park, 1410 W. Temple Street.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The Echo Park Neighborhood Council.

Tags

Recommended for you