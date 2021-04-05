Vote now! Echo Park Neighborhood Council Election Day is tomorrow!

Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote
Election Day is April 6!
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 6 or drop off your ballot in the ballot box at the Echo Park Library, 1410 W. Temple Street.
Tu Voz – Tu Echo Park – Tu Voto
El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!
Las boletas electorales por correo deben tener matasellos a más tardar el martes 6 de abril o dejar su boleta en la urna elecotral de la biblioteca de Echo Park, 1410 W. Temple Street.
