Wabi-Sabi Rancho on Elephant Hill

3946+3952 Randolph Ave | Elephant Hill-El Sereno
$899,000 | 2 Beds | 1.75 Baths + Outdoor Shower | More
Views and Space Surrounding: Priceless
Truly a rare offering in this City of Angels...Sited on over 30,000 sqft.(two lots, two APNs 22,588 + 7,499) at the top of Elephant Hill, surrounded by contemplative paths and beauty found only in this part of Southern California...that golden light.
This Wabi-Sabi Rancho, which in part is made from one of the Pacific Union box cars, doesn't hide in dressing but exposes every thoughtful detail in its simplicity and zen style, bringing elements of light, air, earth, and an utter feeling of expanse. Beamed ceilings, beautifully aged wood, and concrete flooring, surrounded by windows inviting the neighboring hillside views in.
Much attention to the materials used throughout, from custom solid wood cabinetry down to the handmade copper pulls, Carrera marble counters, and Santa Barbara doors, each piece thoughtfully curated. A haven for numerous croppings of various cactus, natives, fruit-bearing avocado, pomegranate, grapefruit trees, and roses.
Rarely does one equate living in Los Angeles with a sense of tranquility, but up here, rolling hills below, tranquility it is. With about three-quarters of an acre, there is plenty of room to build your compound, urban farm, or just relish in the space for sunset gazing on the expansive deck. Come hither outdoor shower, go ahead, do it, no one in sight, just you and the golden light.
