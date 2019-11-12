Walkable Los Feliz Condo asking $529,000

Images and 3-D scan at UrbanHillsides.com

Walk to everything! Restored spacious Mid-Century condo in quaint 10-unit building with low HOA fees.

Open floor plan, sizable kitchen, dining area and living room with a tranquil view of a nicely landscaped and shaded courtyard from a private patio. Original hardwood floors and preserved original details in the kitchen.

Open House Tuesday, Nov. 12: 11 AM -2 PM

Property Highlights 1 bed/1 bath

778 sq ft(approximate)

HOA: $200/month

$529,000

Ample closet space in the large bedroom with plenty of additional built-in storage including a walk-in closet in the living room.

Two parking spaces in a secured parking lot. The entire building is equipped with a new water softener system.

HOA covers hot and cold water, trash and exterior maintenance.

Walkable to most everything Hillhurst Ave. has to offer

Restored

Plenty of closet space

Two secure parking spaces, low HOA

Presented By Urban Hillsides Team Joe Cloninger - DRE 01954784

Keller Williams - DRE 01430290

323.386.4663

joe@urbanhillsides.com

UrbanHillsides.com

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides