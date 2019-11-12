sponsored
Walkable Los Feliz Condo asking $529,000

Walkable to most everything Hillhurst Avenue has to offer

4507 Finley Avenue #3 | Los Feliz

Walk to everything! Restored spacious Mid-Century condo in quaint 10-unit building with low HOA fees.

Open floor plan, sizable kitchen, dining area and living room with a tranquil view of a nicely landscaped and shaded courtyard from a private patio. Original hardwood floors and preserved original details in the kitchen.

Ample closet space in the large bedroom with plenty of additional built-in storage including a walk-in closet in the living room.

Two parking spaces in a secured parking lot. The entire building is equipped with a new water softener system.

HOA covers hot and cold water, trash and exterior maintenance. 

  • Walkable to most everything Hillhurst Ave. has to offer
  • Restored
  • Plenty of closet space
  • Two secure parking spaces, low HOA
