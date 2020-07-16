Warm & Charming HP Hideaway w/ADU and Large Yard

4840 Malta St | Highland Park
$1,249,000 | 4 Bedroom | 3 Bath | 1663 SqFt | 6251 SqFt Lot | More
Be swept off your feet by this Highland Park classic charmer full of character & soul as you walk through the front gate.
Welcome to your own private hideaway surrounded by mature trees, lush landscaping and several outdoor areas. The bright and airy 1338 sqft main house features oversized windows and sliding doors, vaulted ceilings, walnut floors, decorative brick fireplace, custom cabinetry, new appliances, laundry closet and abundance of charming details.
This 3bed 2bath + den home with open floor plan, large front/back yards and deck directly accessed from several rooms is the ideal indoor/outdoor NELA living you’ve been searching for. 3 parking spots behind gates are accessed through alley. A separate 324 sqft ADU (4836 Malta) out back w/ flexible bedroom/living area, high ceilings, kitchen, bath, its own outdoor space, gated entrance and parking spot, is accessed through alley. Can be used as home office and easily fenced off if used as rental to ensure privacy.
Both units have been stripped to the studs, fully renovated w/ new electrical, roof, doors, windows, siding, insulation, drywall, floors, 2 HVAC units, plumbing, sewer line, 2 tankless water heaters. .. all but the decorative fireplace is new. ADU has own gas meter and electrical panel, making it convenient to rent. There’s also room for a pool. Few blocks from Highland Park’s hottest spots on Figueroa, York and metro line, minutes from Eagle Rock, Pasadena and DTLA, this home offers it all. Don't miss it!
Presented By
- Ryan Sarkissian, Agent
- DRE 01878141
- eXp Realty
- 818.263.7484
- ryan@ryansarkissian.com
5300 Rock View Terrace | Eagle Rock
5 Bed | 4.5 Ba | 2514 SqFt | 800+ SqFt Deck | More
It sits on a quiet street in Eagle Rock's most desirable pocket, in Dahlia Heights Elementary area (check w/LAUSD), north of Colorado Blvd and just off Hill Drive.
Meticulously redesigned and developed by Urban Dweller, this airy, bright and light home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main floor, living/dining/kitchen, a direct access to grassy back yard, large laundry closet and attached 2-car garage.
A large 5th bedroom and 1 bath on the second floor is now staged as a den, but could be used as another master bedroom or an office with its separate entrance, and leads to rooftop deck that offers total privacy and unlimited views. This will be your and your friends' go-to spot in the house.
High ceilings throughout the home accentuate the open living/dining/kitchen layout, with a decorative fireplace and direct access from living space, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom to back yard.
Additional yard in the back may be developed in the future, if desired. Lots of custom-built ins, wood floors, a chef's dream kitchen w/high-end appliances, a sensible layout, high-end finishes, raised ceilings and lots of natural light help create a comfortable atmosphere to live and entertain in this very special home. A must see!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of eXp Realty