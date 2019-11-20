We’re Four for Four at The Griffith Silver Lake

The Griffith Silver Lake
Each detached, structurally-independent home at The Griffith offers 3 levels, 3 bedrooms + 3.5 bath with large roof top decks and stunning views of Silver Lake's iconic hillsides.
Honoring Silver Lake’s iconic California Modern design and energy efficiency, the homes has tankless water heaters, rain cisterns and other water-conserving amenities, dual-glazed low-E glass windows, a reflective roof system, abundant drought tolerant landscaping and central air. Plus the two-car garage (side-by-side with direct access) is EV capable.
Floor Plan A - larger by 75 square-feet - features the living and kitchen areas close to the large rooftop deck + movie wall. Plus all bedrooms are close together below the living areas, ideal for families.
Floor Plan B is a more traditional plan, with the kitchen just one flight from garage and the master bedroom located upstairs, above the living area. The third bedroom is separated by a whole floor, ideal for guests or home office, while the rooftop deck is prepped for a full outdoor kitchen.
Easy walk to Trader Joes, Gelsons and dozens of coveted restaurants, bars and amenities including Casita del Campo, Hyperion Public, Barbrix, Tomato Pie, The Ceviche Project, Hype Gym, Magpie ice-cream and more. Local schools are Franklin Elementary, Thomas Starr King Middle School and John Marshall High School.
++ FOUR HOMES ALREADY UNDER CONTRACT ++
To view all floor plans, a site map and neighborhood insights visit TheGriffithSilverLake.com. For detailed information on Floor Plan A visit 1929GriffithPark.com
To arrange a private tour and learn more about our homes, please contact Jeremy Kaiser and Alyse Livingston and the team by email at hello@thegriffithsilverlake.com or call 310 601 1515.
