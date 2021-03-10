You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by Alexan Bahay Apartments

Welcome to Alexan Bahay – Luxury Apartment Home Living

Your New Home Ideally Set in Echo Park’s Exhilarating HiFi Neighborhood

  • Updated
Alexan Bahay Apartments-1_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

Located at the corner of W Temple St and N Westlake Ave, Alexan Bahay’s brand new apartments will soon be home to a Target® store with CVS pharmacy® and Starbucks™

Alexan Bahay Apartments

Brand new apartment homes in Echo Park's exhilarating HiFi neighborhood invite you to find your oasis. Alexan Bahay Apartments is a refuge from the hustle and bustle, yet it's close to everything that makes LA exciting.

With a new Target store that includes a CVS and Starbucks opening in our building this summer, convenience will enhance the enjoyment of your modern new home.

Featuring serene studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans surrounded by luxe amenities in a welcoming environment, Alexan Bahay is currently offering 1 month off and a $1,500 look and lease special for 1-bedroom apartments, and 2 months off with a $2,000 look and lease for 2-bedrooms.* Contemporary appointments include high-arching Moen® faucets, Samsung® stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer/dryer, Nest® thermostats, and keyless electronic entry door locks.

Alexan Bahay meets the needs of today's apartment dweller, with a community co-workspace, work booths, communal tables, and a conference room that is presentation-ready.

The resort-inspired pool and spa comes complete with fire features, barbeque grills, gaming, outdoor televisions, daybeds, and modern furnishings. Alexan Bahay's fitness studio is tech-forward with Life Fitness strength, cardio equipment, and Peloton® bikes with adjoining on-demand Wellbeats studio.

Residents can relax and socialize in The Lanai communal lounge with a u-shaped bar area, soft seating, dining areas, flat-screen televisions, billiards table, and poker table. The Club Lounge is perfect for cooking classes with its gourmet kitchen, banquette seating, lounge and dining areas, and a large TV video wall.

Rounding out these conveniences are Amazon package lockers and a secure parcel room for convenient deliveries with 24-hour resident access, an onsite pet spa, EV car charging locations, and a bike storage and repair center.

With lush, timelessly-designed residences, resort-style amenities, Havana-inspired interiors, and a connected community, you’ll discover why Alexan Bahay truly means home. Schedule a tour at alexanbahay.com or discover more now with an augmented reality 4D-Tour by scanning or clicking the QR code.

AlexanBahay.com

• (833) 519-1767

• Email

Equal Housing Opportunity

*Restrictions apply. Specials and pricing subject to change without notice.

BAHAY_02_02_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

Alexan Bahay’s one- and two-bedroom floorplans are appointed with modern features like quartz countertops, wood plank-style flooring and Samsung stainless steel appliances.
Alexan Bahay Bedroom

Bedrooms are spacious and an inviting retreat to a busy day in LA.
BAHAY_02_39_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

You’ll find loads of outdoor spaces to enjoy an evening of grilling and games.
BAHAY_02_40_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

Our outdoor theater and lawn is the perfect place to unwind or enjoy an exercise class.
BAHAY_02_41_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

The sparkling pool and firepits provide Alexan Bahay residents with the perfect place to lounge.
TCR_BAHAY_04_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

Conference rooms, private booths and an abundance of places to meet makes our co-work space brings your “home office” to a new level.
TCR_BAHAY_10_for_EastsiderLAresize.jpg

The Club Lounge provides a gourmet kitchen, banquette seating, a large TV video wall and more.
Alexan Bahay lobby

Just enter our lobby and you’ll feel the Havana vibe immediately.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Alexan Bahay Apartments

