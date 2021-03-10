Welcome to Alexan Bahay – Luxury Apartment Home Living

Alexan Bahay Apartments
Brand new apartment homes in Echo Park's exhilarating HiFi neighborhood invite you to find your oasis. Alexan Bahay Apartments is a refuge from the hustle and bustle, yet it's close to everything that makes LA exciting.
With a new Target store that includes a CVS and Starbucks opening in our building this summer, convenience will enhance the enjoyment of your modern new home.
Featuring serene studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans surrounded by luxe amenities in a welcoming environment, Alexan Bahay is currently offering 1 month off and a $1,500 look and lease special for 1-bedroom apartments, and 2 months off with a $2,000 look and lease for 2-bedrooms.* Contemporary appointments include high-arching Moen® faucets, Samsung® stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer/dryer, Nest® thermostats, and keyless electronic entry door locks.
Alexan Bahay meets the needs of today's apartment dweller, with a community co-workspace, work booths, communal tables, and a conference room that is presentation-ready.
The resort-inspired pool and spa comes complete with fire features, barbeque grills, gaming, outdoor televisions, daybeds, and modern furnishings. Alexan Bahay's fitness studio is tech-forward with Life Fitness strength, cardio equipment, and Peloton® bikes with adjoining on-demand Wellbeats studio.
Residents can relax and socialize in The Lanai communal lounge with a u-shaped bar area, soft seating, dining areas, flat-screen televisions, billiards table, and poker table. The Club Lounge is perfect for cooking classes with its gourmet kitchen, banquette seating, lounge and dining areas, and a large TV video wall.
Rounding out these conveniences are Amazon package lockers and a secure parcel room for convenient deliveries with 24-hour resident access, an onsite pet spa, EV car charging locations, and a bike storage and repair center.
With lush, timelessly-designed residences, resort-style amenities, Havana-inspired interiors, and a connected community, you’ll discover why Alexan Bahay truly means home. Schedule a tour at alexanbahay.com or discover more now with an augmented reality 4D-Tour by scanning or clicking the QR code.
• (833) 519-1767
Equal Housing Opportunity
*Restrictions apply. Specials and pricing subject to change without notice.
