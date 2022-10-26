Winter Climbing Camp and More

Winter Climbing Camp provides a space for children ages 6-14 to explore the world of climbing, develop their courage and confidence, and make new friends along the way. All levels of climbers are welcome, from total beginners to seasoned crushers.
Each day of camp, campers climb, practice knot-tying and safety skills, and play team-building games and challenges with their fellow campers. The camp offers a 1-to-5 camper-to-counselor ratio and a hybrid of whole-group and small-group play and learning. More information is available online at Strongholdclimb.com/kids/winter-camp.
The Stronghold Climbing Gym is located in Lincoln Heights, in the Brewery Arts Complex. Members have unlimited access to great roped climbing and bouldering terrain, daily yoga and fitness classes, saunas and showers with towel service, and a host of other benefits, from free monthly guest passes to discounts on retail purchases.
Its space is part of the former California Edison Company's Los Angeles #3 Steam Power Plant, built in 1904, and designed by John Parkinson, the architect responsible for many of Los Angeles' iconic buildings, including City Hall and Union Station. The building was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1988.
The Brewery Artwalk is coming up on November 5 and 6, and is a great time to check out the scene at the Stronghold, which opens that weekend as a gallery. Dozens of open studios will display new art work. Parking and entry are free.