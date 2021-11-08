Sign-ups are now open for Winter Climbing Camp
at the Stronghold Climbing Gym!
We will be climbing, tie-dying, crafting, and learning all kinds of new skills for the vertical world. Camp is offered the week of Thanksgiving, and for three weeks December 20 - January 7. It runs 9 AM - 3 PM weekdays, and is geared to climbers age 6-14. Get more information and sign-up on our website!
Young climbers can also consider joining the Rec Climbing Team, an after school and weekend climbing program designed for youth who want to explore climbing and build their skills in a supportive group environment. Young climbers age 6-17 can join between one and three 2-hour sessions per week with great coaches. More information is available on our website.
The Stronghold also welcomes adult climbers - visit the gym for the day with a day pass, or join as a member. During the month of November, membership initiation fees are 50% off. Membership includes unlimited gym use, unlimited yoga and fitness classes, free Intro to Climbing I and Intro to Climbing II classes and a monthly guest pass.
For more information contact us:
The Stronghold Climbing Gym
- 650 South Avenue 21 | Lincoln Heights
- 323-505-7000
- info@strongholdclimb.com
