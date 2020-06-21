You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Atwater Union

Working From Home?

Atwater Union

Are you loving the commute but finding that your productivity is a little, um 🙄🤪. More importantly, are you rethinking what your future home-work balance looks like? 

Consider our designated Live-Work Luxury offerings here in Atwater Village, with coveted smart tech including Cat6 ethernet cable, blazing fast 5G, climate control on every level, hard-wired Ring doorbells (front & back) and business amenities such as UPS and the US Post Office a mere 3 minute walk away on the beloved boulevard. 

Oh and did we mention that when it comes to the "office" tea break we are a mere croissant's throw from Proof Bakery? Enjoy!

PLANBTwilightFlexSpace

Plan A: Dedicated Flex Space 

 Separate entry Private full bathroom

 Polished concrete floors

 Double glazed glass walls

 Direct Access to 2-car garage with separate lockable storage space

PlanADesk
PlanAFlexSpace

Plan B: Live Work Designation

Bonus sitting room area in guest bedroom, perfect for office desk + lounge

 Huge roof deck area for al-fresco Zoom calls

PlanAGuestOrange
PlanBRoofTop

Come see for yourself. Tours now available both in person (with safe showings protocol) and virtually via options on our website including:

 Photo Gallerieshttps://bit.ly/2zWUvh5 

 VR Tourshttps://bit.ly/2LGBQJb

 Narrated Videoshttps://bit.ly/2LLmGSM

 Floor Planshttps://bit.ly/2ZkbJjp

CONTACT US

E: hello@atwaterunion.com

T: 323 663 3188

 This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Atwater Union