Wow. Special jumbo loan rate of 2.875% only for Atwater Union buyers

Wowzers. 👀 Are you looking for a new home in Atwater Village but confused by the mortgage mumbo jumbo? We hear ya. So we sat down with our preferred lender to come up with this special limited offer of 2.875% / 2.884% APR on jumbo loans with a builder rate reduction incentive to qualified Atwater Union buyers 💥✍️.

THE BREAKDOWN 👇

Purchase Price $1.199M

20% down $239,800

2.875% / 2.884% APR

Mortgage $5,368.75

Taxes $1,100

Insurance $100

HOA $189

Monthly Payment: $6,757.75

Get your free, no-obligation loan consultation by calling our team Carrie Diaz or Ange Christopher at (310) 600-9783 or visiting our Financing Page at our website.

Atwater Union is a new live-work luxury enclave of 10 architecturally-designed homes in the heart of Atwater Village.

All homes offer sprawling rooftop decks with breathtaking sunsets and views over Atwater Village, Griffith Park and all garages are prepped for electric vehicles. Plan A homes (4 levels) feature a designed Flex Space with separate entry & full bathroom - ideal for home office, rental or guesthouse, while Plan B, C & D (3 levels) comes with solar installed.

Natural light pours into the open-plan living + dining thanks to smartly-placed skylights and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, doors and walls - all double-glazed for climate comfort and sound.

Luxurious full bathrooms offer quartz, natural stone and Kohler finishes. Gourmet kitchens with premium Bertazzoni + Frigidaire appliances, quartz counter tops with bookmatched seams, under-mount lighting and soft-closing kitchen cabinetry.

Smart Tech touches include climate control on each floor, hard-wired Ring video doorbells (back & front), in-floor power and lightning-fast Cat6 ethernet cable.

A specially commissioned glass mosaic mural, inspired by the famed LA River Catz street art, welcomes you home.

Artisanal Atwater Village is at your doorstep - a croissant’s throw from Proof Bakery, Hail Mary, All’Acqua, Dune, Bon Vivant, Momed and the famed Sunday’s Farmers Markets.

Come see for yourself. Two staged model homes one each of Floor Plan A (3543 Casitas Ave for $1.199M) and Plan B (3559 Casitas Ave at $1.249M). Tours now available both in person and virtually via options on our website atwaterunion.com

• Photo Galleries: https://bit.ly/2zWUvh5

• VR Tours: https://bit.ly/2LGBQJb

• Narrated Videos: https://bit.ly/2LLmGSM

• Floor Plans: https://bit.ly/2ZkbJjp

CONTACT US

E: hello@atwaterunion.com

T: 818 203 5661

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Atwater Union