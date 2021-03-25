Year Round Summer Camp in Eagle Rock

1906 Escarpa Drive | Eagle Rock
$2,448,000 | 5 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
It’s a brand new day in a brand new world! Shots in our arms, historically low interest rates and the irresistible glow of possibility surrounds and inspires us…and with that comes a once in a lifetime opportunity to fall in love with a home so unique, so unequaled by any space your search has taken you, that you will never want to leave.
As you stroll up the welcoming entry path, your shoulders relax and a deep, happy sigh will whisper “this is the one” as you step inside this much-loved home. You’ll feel yourself building on the happy memories made here by a devoted couple and their 4 spirited kids … every holiday, birthday and baby shower will set the tone for your own adventures to come. You’ll want to share lively conversation, celebrations, cooking adventures and breakfast around the kitchen table.
When you’re ready, move it outside to a private playground like no other – a blue lagoon of pool and spa, multiple spacious patios for a quiet cup of morning tea or an afternoon cocktail, a half court ready for slam dunks or a perfect family wedding (you’ll be adding to a history of 5 so far), while another sports lawn is ready for disc golf or flag football. Then nestle down for a movie marathon and popcorn or get your ping pong game on as you gather in the pool house of your dreams, complete with kitchenette and ¾ bath.
Did we mention the 4-car garage? Basement storage? And, if a soccer pitch or more ADU space calls to you, design your perfect office/guest house on the separate lot with its own driveway. This compound is ready for your celebrations for years to come and it is ready right here, right now. Welcome to your forever home.
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass